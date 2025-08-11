Kevin Durant Fires Back at Warriors Fans Amid Social Media Squabble
There may be no NBA athlete as chronically on X/Twitter as Kevin Durant, who seems to love firing back at fans and critics alike. There was the whole burner account situation years ago, but now he just fires off on his main account.
In a VERY long thread where Durant said "it's about time" that the Oklahoma CIty Thunder won a championship, someone asked why Golden State Warriors fans hate Kevin Durant now.
"Them finals mvps, they will never recover," Durant responded.
Kevin Durant helped the Warriors win two championships in 2017 and 2018, winning Finals MVP both times over beloved Stephen Curry, and Durant may think that has something to do with why he isn't as respected as he probably should be.
Most NBA fans hated it when Durant left the Thunder to sign with the Warriors, teaming up with Curry, Klay Thompson, Draymond Green, and Andre Iguodala to create one of the most talented teams we've ever seen.
They dominated everyone in their path, and if it weren't for Durant tearing his Achilles and Thompson tearing his ACL in the 2019 NBA Finals, they probably would've won three straight.
Durant left after that season to go to the Brooklyn Nets and has yet to find the team success he had in Golden State, much less OKC, even if he's still been a tremendous player. He's had an interesting career, but there's no doubt that he's been one of the greatest players ever.
Kevin Durant's First Game as a Houston Rocket is a Funny One
Durant was traded from the Phoenix Suns after a disappointing tenure there, and he's now a Houston Rocket. ESPN's NBA insider Shams Charania revealed the two games to start the NBA season, one of them being the Warriors against the Los Angeles Lakers, as the NBA loves a Stephen Curry-LeBron James matchup.
The other one is Durant's Rockets traveling to face the Oklahoma City Thunder for the ring ceremony, meaning Durant will be in the building when the team that drafted him will be recognized for winning its first championship.
Durant led the Thunder to the NBA Finals in 2012 with Russell Westbrook and James Harden, where they lost in five games to the Miami Heat. That series was closer than the final score indicated, but they never got back to the Finals. The Thunder traded Harden to the Rockets to avoid paying him, and Westbrook and Durant just weren't good enough to put them over the top.
