Inside The Warriors

Kevin Durant Fires Back at Warriors Fans Amid Social Media Squabble

Houston Rockets superstar Kevin Durant is having fun trolling Golden State Warriors fans

Austin Veazey

Mar 17, 2025; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Phoenix Suns forward Kevin Durant (35) during a timeout in the second half against the Toronto Raptors at Footprint Center. Mandatory Credit: Rick Scuteri-Imagn Images
Mar 17, 2025; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Phoenix Suns forward Kevin Durant (35) during a timeout in the second half against the Toronto Raptors at Footprint Center. Mandatory Credit: Rick Scuteri-Imagn Images / Rick Scuteri-Imagn Images
In this story:

There may be no NBA athlete as chronically on X/Twitter as Kevin Durant, who seems to love firing back at fans and critics alike. There was the whole burner account situation years ago, but now he just fires off on his main account.

In a VERY long thread where Durant said "it's about time" that the Oklahoma CIty Thunder won a championship, someone asked why Golden State Warriors fans hate Kevin Durant now.

"Them finals mvps, they will never recover," Durant responded.

Kevin Durant helped the Warriors win two championships in 2017 and 2018, winning Finals MVP both times over beloved Stephen Curry, and Durant may think that has something to do with why he isn't as respected as he probably should be.

Most NBA fans hated it when Durant left the Thunder to sign with the Warriors, teaming up with Curry, Klay Thompson, Draymond Green, and Andre Iguodala to create one of the most talented teams we've ever seen.

They dominated everyone in their path, and if it weren't for Durant tearing his Achilles and Thompson tearing his ACL in the 2019 NBA Finals, they probably would've won three straight.

Kevin Duran
May 27, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Kevin Durant attends a WNBA game between the Atlanta Dream and LA Sparks at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Durant left after that season to go to the Brooklyn Nets and has yet to find the team success he had in Golden State, much less OKC, even if he's still been a tremendous player. He's had an interesting career, but there's no doubt that he's been one of the greatest players ever.

Kevin Durant's First Game as a Houston Rocket is a Funny One

Durant was traded from the Phoenix Suns after a disappointing tenure there, and he's now a Houston Rocket. ESPN's NBA insider Shams Charania revealed the two games to start the NBA season, one of them being the Warriors against the Los Angeles Lakers, as the NBA loves a Stephen Curry-LeBron James matchup.

The other one is Durant's Rockets traveling to face the Oklahoma City Thunder for the ring ceremony, meaning Durant will be in the building when the team that drafted him will be recognized for winning its first championship.

Phoenix Suns forward Kevin Durant
Mar 30, 2025; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Phoenix Suns forward Kevin Durant (35) shoots over Houston Rockets center Alperen Sengun (28) in the first half at Footprint Center. Mandatory Credit: Rick Scuteri-Imagn Images / Rick Scuteri-Imagn Images

Durant led the Thunder to the NBA Finals in 2012 with Russell Westbrook and James Harden, where they lost in five games to the Miami Heat. That series was closer than the final score indicated, but they never got back to the Finals. The Thunder traded Harden to the Rockets to avoid paying him, and Westbrook and Durant just weren't good enough to put them over the top.

Related Articles

Steph Curry, Draymond Green React to Jimmy Butler’s Recent Post

Steph Curry's Brother-In-Law Discloses Untold NBA Story to Cameron Brink

The Golden State Warriors' Big Jonathan Kuminga Problem

Published
Austin Veazey
AUSTIN VEAZEY

Austin Veazey joined NoleGameday as the Lead Basketball Writer in 2019, while contributing as a football writer, and started as editor for MavericksGameday in 2024. Veazey was a Florida State Men’s Basketball Manager from 2016-2019. Follow Austin on Twitter at @EasyVeazeyNG

Home/News