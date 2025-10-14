Ex-Warriors GM's Steph Curry Story Shows Why He's the Perfect Superstar
The Golden State Warriors have had immense success over the last decade. From winning their first NBA championship in 2015, all the way to 2022, securing their fourth in that span. Throughout that time, the team had numerous Hall of Fame-level players on the roster -- Kevin Durant, Andre Iguodala, Draymond Green, Klay Thompson, and of course, Stephen Curry.
What Curry has been able to accomplish in his career has been remarkable for a player of his size. At 6'3", he has won two NBA MVPS, been an All-Star 11 times, and was the 2022 NBA Finals MVP.
He leads the league in all-time 3-pointers made, has won the scoring title twice, among many other individual accolades. The Warriors guard will go down in NBA history as one of the best to ever play.
No one knows that better than someone who saw him day in and day out, like former Warriors general manager Bob Myers.
Bob Myers' Untold Steph Curry Story
In a recent appearance on The Tom Tolbert Show, Myers spoke on Curry's nature as a human being and how he handled contracts.
“The last point I’ll make on Steph is this: I spoke to a college team a few weeks ago, and a lot of these college kids are making money now, right?” Myers shared, referring to college players’ NIL rights under NCAA rules.
“So, if you and I were in college together at Arizona — and you’re making $400,000 while I’m making $200,000 — but everybody knows I’m better than you, I might have a problem with that. I might say to a few people, ‘What’s the deal with Tolbert making twice as much as me? I’m starting, and he’s coming off the bench," he continued. “I tell that story and say, ‘That’s human nature.'”
Myers went on to elaborate that when Curry signed an extension for $11 million a year for four years, he never compalined once.
“When Steph Curry signed his extension for $11 million a year for four years — and everybody said that was one of the biggest underpays — I told the team, ‘Guess how many times Steph Curry brought up his contract publicly or privately in four years to this day, Tom?'” Myers said.
“This many times: zero."
The Perfect Superstar
There's a reason why Steph Curry is as successful as he's been and why so many players want to play with him. He has no ego, he has no complaints, and he does whatever it takes to win. It inspires his teammates to want to win for him, and it's why Jimmy Butler recently stated that he wants to win a championship so that Curry can receive his fifth.
Curry's selflessness is something that only people who have actually worked with him can understand. Myers' firsthand experience with Curry is the perfect example of why the Golden State Warriors guard is the perfect superstar.