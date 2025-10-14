Inside The Warriors

Ex-Warriors GM's Steph Curry Story Shows Why He's the Perfect Superstar

Former Warriors GM Bob Myers revealed an untold Steph Curry story about how the Golden State guard handled contracts

Jared Knobloch

Oct 8, 2025; San Francisco, California, USA; Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) gestures during the second quarter against the Portland Trail Blazers at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: John Hefti-Imagn Images / John Hefti-Imagn Images
The Golden State Warriors have had immense success over the last decade. From winning their first NBA championship in 2015, all the way to 2022, securing their fourth in that span. Throughout that time, the team had numerous Hall of Fame-level players on the roster -- Kevin Durant, Andre Iguodala, Draymond Green, Klay Thompson, and of course, Stephen Curry.

What Curry has been able to accomplish in his career has been remarkable for a player of his size. At 6'3", he has won two NBA MVPS, been an All-Star 11 times, and was the 2022 NBA Finals MVP.

He leads the league in all-time 3-pointers made, has won the scoring title twice, among many other individual accolades. The Warriors guard will go down in NBA history as one of the best to ever play.

No one knows that better than someone who saw him day in and day out, like former Warriors general manager Bob Myers.

Stephen Curry, Bob Myers
June 6, 2018; Cleveland, OH, USA; Golden State Warriors general manager Bob Myers (right) high-fives guard Stephen Curry (30) during the fourth quarter in game three of the 2018 NBA Finals against the Cleveland Cavaliers at Quicken Loans Arena. The Warriors defeated the Cavaliers 110-102 for a 3-0 lead in the series. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-Imagn Images / Kyle Terada-Imagn Images

Bob Myers' Untold Steph Curry Story

In a recent appearance on The Tom Tolbert Show, Myers spoke on Curry's nature as a human being and how he handled contracts.

“The last point I’ll make on Steph is this: I spoke to a college team a few weeks ago, and a lot of these college kids are making money now, right?” Myers shared, referring to college players’ NIL rights under NCAA rules.

“So, if you and I were in college together at Arizona — and you’re making $400,000 while I’m making $200,000 — but everybody knows I’m better than you, I might have a problem with that. I might say to a few people, ‘What’s the deal with Tolbert making twice as much as me? I’m starting, and he’s coming off the bench," he continued. “I tell that story and say, ‘That’s human nature.'”

Myers went on to elaborate that when Curry signed an extension for $11 million a year for four years, he never compalined once.

Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry
Oct 5, 2025; San Francisco, California, USA; Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) signals to teammates during a game against the Los Angeles Lakers in the second quarter at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: David Gonzales-Imagn Images / David Gonzales-Imagn Images

“When Steph Curry signed his extension for $11 million a year for four years — and everybody said that was one of the biggest underpays — I told the team, ‘Guess how many times Steph Curry brought up his contract publicly or privately in four years to this day, Tom?'” Myers said.
“This many times: zero."

The Perfect Superstar

There's a reason why Steph Curry is as successful as he's been and why so many players want to play with him. He has no ego, he has no complaints, and he does whatever it takes to win. It inspires his teammates to want to win for him, and it's why Jimmy Butler recently stated that he wants to win a championship so that Curry can receive his fifth.

Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry
Sep 29, 2025; San Francisco, CA, USA; Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) poses for a photo during Media Day at the Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: Cary Edmondson-Imagn Images / Cary Edmondson-Imagn Images

Curry's selflessness is something that only people who have actually worked with him can understand. Myers' firsthand experience with Curry is the perfect example of why the Golden State Warriors guard is the perfect superstar.

Published
Jared Knobloch
JARED KNOBLOCH

Jared Knobloch is a sports journalist based in San Diego. He covers the NBA G League’s San Diego Clippers for The Sporting Tribune and previously reported on San Diego State basketball for The Daily Aztec. He earned his B.A. in Journalism from San Diego State University.

