Ex-Warriors Star Blames Steve Kerr for Jonathan Kuminga's Future
The Golden State Warriors flamed out in the second round of the playoffs, headlined by a hamstring injury to Steph Curry that sidelined him for most of their season-ending series against the Minnesota Timberwolves.
However, in Curry's absence, 22-year-old forward Jonathan Kuminga came in and made a huge, unexpected difference. In Games 2 through 5, with Curry sidelined, Kuminga averaged 24.3 points and 3.5 rebounds per game with 55.4/38.9/72.0 shooting splits.
Kuminga rose to the occasion for the Warriors, which was surprising considering their crumbling relationship toward the end of the season. Now, as he enters restricted free agency, his future in Golden State is up in the air.
Former Warriors star center DeMarcus Cousins talked about Kuminga's future with Golden State, placing blame on head coach Steve Kerr for their poor relationship.
"I think they lost [Kuminga]. I think Steve Kerr ruined that relationship with the DNPs," Cousins said. "We’ve seen this happen time and time again when it comes to him and dealing with young talent. He doesn’t develop young talent.
"Out of the years he’s been there, we’ve seen one guy develop under Steve Kerr, and they ran him off as well, and that was Jordan Poole, so when it comes to young talent, I just don’t think they handle it well."
Steve Kerr opted not to play Kuminga in Golden State's regular-season finale, play-in tournament game, and three of their seven first-round games. That can certainly have a huge impact on a young player like Kuminga, and likely damaged his relationship with Kerr. Now, as he enters free agency, his relationship with Kerr and the Warriors could be too broken to repair.