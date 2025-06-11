Ex-Warriors Star Receives Severe Punishment for Viral Fan Altercation
The Guaynabo Mets are having one of the worst PR stretches of their season. The culprit? Former NBA star DeMarcus Cousins.
In the fourth quarter of a recent Baloncesto Superior Nacional league contest, Cousins got into an altercation with a courtside fan. Cousins made an obscene gesture at the fan before he was given the middle finger, which prompted a physical altercation that led to Cousins' teammates getting involved.
Cousins was ejected from the contest, but held up his middle finger as he was leaving the court, which caused several fans to throw drinks toward him. Cousins began to charge the crowd, but was held back by several security guards before ultimately being escorted from the field of play.
Now, he's facing a suspension for the remainder of the season.
In addition, Cousins will be fined $4,250 for a disqualifying foul, a technical foul, and acts that incite violence or provocation. He must also provide cause as to why he should not be fined an additional $5,750, given the seriousness of the incident.
Cousins played for the Golden State Warriors for one season in 2018-19, averaging 16.3 points, 8.2 rebounds and 3.6 assists. Before that, he spent time with the Sacramento Kings and New Orleans Pelicans, and went to the Houston Rockets, LA Clippers, Milwaukee Bucks and Denver Nuggets following his time with the Warriors.
He's been named an NBA All Star four times and the league's All-NBA Second Team twice.
