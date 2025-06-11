Inside The Warriors

Ex-Warriors Star Receives Severe Punishment for Viral Fan Altercation

Former Golden State Warriors center DeMarcus Cousins had an altercation with fans during an overseas game

Matt Guzman

Jun 13, 2019; Oakland, CA, USA; Golden State Warriors center DeMarcus Cousins (0) celebrates with Golden State Warriors guard Klay Thompson (11) during the first quarter against the Toronto Raptors in game six of the 2019 NBA Finals at Oracle Arena.
Jun 13, 2019; Oakland, CA, USA; Golden State Warriors center DeMarcus Cousins (0) celebrates with Golden State Warriors guard Klay Thompson (11) during the first quarter against the Toronto Raptors in game six of the 2019 NBA Finals at Oracle Arena. / Kyle Terada-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Guaynabo Mets are having one of the worst PR stretches of their season. The culprit? Former NBA star DeMarcus Cousins.

In the fourth quarter of a recent Baloncesto Superior Nacional league contest, Cousins got into an altercation with a courtside fan. Cousins made an obscene gesture at the fan before he was given the middle finger, which prompted a physical altercation that led to Cousins' teammates getting involved.

Cousins was ejected from the contest, but held up his middle finger as he was leaving the court, which caused several fans to throw drinks toward him. Cousins began to charge the crowd, but was held back by several security guards before ultimately being escorted from the field of play.

Now, he's facing a suspension for the remainder of the season.

In addition, Cousins will be fined $4,250 for a disqualifying foul, a technical foul, and acts that incite violence or provocation. He must also provide cause as to why he should not be fined an additional $5,750, given the seriousness of the incident.

Cousins played for the Golden State Warriors for one season in 2018-19, averaging 16.3 points, 8.2 rebounds and 3.6 assists. Before that, he spent time with the Sacramento Kings and New Orleans Pelicans, and went to the Houston Rockets, LA Clippers, Milwaukee Bucks and Denver Nuggets following his time with the Warriors.

He's been named an NBA All Star four times and the league's All-NBA Second Team twice.

Related Articles

Kevin Durant Calls Out Clippers Report

Ex-Clippers Coach Gets Brutally Honest About Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Trade

New Report on Ben Simmons' NBA Future

Published
Matt Guzman
MATT GUZMAN

Matt Guzman is a sports journalist and storyteller from Austin, Texas. He serves as a credentialed reporter and site manager for San Antonio Spurs On SI and a staff writer for multiple collegiate sites in the same network. In the world of professional sports, he is a firm believer that athletes are people, too, and intends to tell stories of players and teams’ true, behind-the-scenes character that otherwise would not be seen through strong narrative writing, hooking ledes and passionate words.

Home/News