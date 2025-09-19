Former NBA All-Star Defends Jonathan Kuminga Amid Warriors' Contract Negotiations
The Golden State Warriors' offseason could've been a big one, especially with all the movement around the Western Conference with the Los Angeles Clippers, Denver Nuggets, and Houston Rockets all getting better and serving as motivation to improve. However, the ongoing negotiations with Jonathan Kuminga have kept them from doing anything.
The seventh overall pick in the 2021 NBA Draft, Kuminga was a high-upside wing with elite athleticism that projected as a potential star on both ends of the floor. However, with inconsistent playing time and a lack of a solidified role after his four years in the NBA, there's still hope that there's untapped potential in the 22-year-old forward.
As a restricted free agent this summer, Kuminga has the option of ending this all and accepting the qualifying offer with Golden State to control his future and become an unrestricted free agent in 2026. That would be the worst-case scenario for the Warriors, who could reportedly end this all by giving him a player option in his next contract.
Jeff Teague Shares The Player's Perspective
While there have been plenty of opinions shared for both sides of this negotiation, retired NBA All-Star and 12-year veteran Jeff Teague came to the defense of Kuminga on his wildly popular show, Club 520.
“He doesn’t want a team option,” Teague said. “Who wants a team option when they’re that young, honestly? He’s what, 22 years old? You don’t want a team option in your deal. You want a player option. You want to be able to control your destiny, right?"
Teague went on to explain that the reasoning for that is that if you have a good year, you can decline that player option and get a bigger contract. But with the team option, the team can bring you back on a price that is cheaper than what you'd get on the open market. On the flip side, if Kuminga were to have a bad year, the Warriors could decline his option and have him miss out on millions.
Based on reporting that has come out on Friday, it's clear that Kuminga and the Warriors can get over this hump if a player option is included in the deal. What started as something Golden State would not consider in negotiations, they might not have a choice if they want to avoid Kuminga signing the qualifying offer and losing him for nothing in 2026 free agency.