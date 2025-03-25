Former NBA All-Star's Bold Steph Curry Statement Goes Viral
An undersized guard at a school like Davidson doesn't seem like the right combination to become an NBA legend, but Golden State Warriors guard Steph Curry more than proved that wrong. After three spectacular seasons there, Curry went on to be selected seventh overall in the 2009 NBA Draft and took off. After the 2011-12 season nearly derailed his career, he overcame adversity.
The four-time NBA Champion and two-time MVP has changed the game of basketball forever with his three-point shooting abilities. While he is the NBA's leader in all-time made threes, the rest of his numbers don't stack up against the greats of the NBA. However, former NBA All-Star Victor Oladipo believes there's a case for Curry at the top.
"I would consider [Steph Curry] the best ever," Oladipo shared in a clip that has since gone viral online. "I would consider him that because he's supposed to be playing golf...He changed the game completely and I got to consider you one of the greats if you changed the game like that."
When Curry entered the league during the 2009-10 season, Danny Granger of the Indiana Pacers led the league in three-point attempts per game at 7.1. In this season, Granger's 7.1 attempts per game would have him outside the Top 25 in the NBA, with Curry leading the way this season with 11.1 attempts per game.
More conversations will definitely be had once his career is finished, but there's no denying Curry is one of the greatest players to ever play based on his accomplishments and influence on the game of basketball.
Related Articles
Bronny James Sets New Career High in Lakers-Warriors G League Game
Steve Kerr's Emotional Andrew Wiggins Statement After Warriors Trade