Bronny James Sets New Career High in Lakers-Warriors G League Game
Since the moment of his draft, all eyes have been on Bronny James. The expectations have been high due to his father being one of the greatest players to ever play the sport, LeBron James.
Bronny has been met with his share of love and his share of criticisms. With some of the criticism going above and beyond what is normal for a G League level player. However, Bronny has kept his head down and disregarded the negativity as much as possible and continued to work on his game.
The Santa Cruz Warriors and South Bay Lakers met on Monday night in a game that ended 122-118 in favor of the Lakers, but it was Bronny James who made his mark in this game.
Bronny put the team on his back and set a new career-high in scoring. The young Lakers guard totaled 39 points, 7 rebounds, 4 assists, and 4 steals on 67/50/100 shooting splits.
The Laker's next game is Wednesday against the Indiana Pacers, it will be unclear if head coach JJ Reddick will make Bronny available, but his continued play and progressing performance in the G League cannot go unnoticed and most importantly can't go without its praise.
With Bronny James continuing to hone his skills in the G League, perhaps it will bring some silence to the animosity that has come his way.
Related Articles
Ex-Warriors Champion Makes Brutally Honest Kevin Durant Statement
Jimmy Butler's Honest Statement on Warriors, Heat Trade
NBA Fans React To Steph Curry Injury News Before Warriors-Heat