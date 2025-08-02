Former NBA Champion's Unique Take on Jonathan Kuminga, Warriors Drama
Jonathan Kuminga has proven to be one of the more promising young players in the NBA. Last season, the Congolese forward averaged 15.3 points, 4.6 rebounds, and 2.2 assists in his fourth season with the Golden State Warriors.
Kuminga had some big moments, but his playing time decreased significantly when the Warriors traded for Jimmy Butler in February. An injury to Stephen Curry gave Kuminga more minutes in the playoffs, but as he's remained in restricted free agency, he has yet to sign a new deal with Golden State or any other team, for that matter.
The Warriors have had sign-and-trade options, but have yet to take an offer that entices them enough to send Kuminga to another team. ESPN analyst and former NBA champion Richard Jefferson gave his take on the standoff between the 22-year-old and the team that drafted him in 2021.
Jefferson explained that playing with Curry, regarded as the greatest player in the history of the Warriors' franchise, isn't what's best for Kuminga's development. The former Curry teammate explained that playing with the two-time MVP requires a more polished, high-IQ game, and Kuminga is still working on that early in his career.
Richard Jefferson's Thoughts
“I look at Jalen Green. All of the talent in the world, all of the talent, but still needs more hours to learn how to play basketball. He needs to learn more,” Jefferson said. “I look at Jonathan Kuminga as the exact same, and when I look at Steph Curry is one of the most unique players to play with. There is a flow state, there is an understanding.
“There’s a flow to playing with Steph Curry that’s unique, unique to other players. So your basketball IQ has to be fairly high because you’re trying to maximize this superstar, once in a generation player, I don’t think his basketball IQ is bad," he added.
There are teams that have shown interest in the 6-foot-7 wing, including the Phoenix Suns and Sacramento Kings. Kuminga could thrive with more opportunities, seeing as how the Warriors' wing rotation is crowded with players like Butler, Moses Moody, and Buddy Hield.
However, Golden State has all the leverage in restricted free agency, which is why Kuminga could also return on the $7.9 million qualifying offer. If he were to do so, he'd spend one more season with the Warriors before entering unrestricted free agency in 2026. As the offseason begins to wind down, there has yet to be a solution to the contract dispute.
