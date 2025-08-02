Former Warriors Player Compares Jonathan Kuminga to 11-time NBA All-Star
The Golden State Warriors have been in an offseason dilemma with restricted free agent Jonathan Kuminga, and it is now August with no clear-cut resolution in sight. The Warriors have been exploring sign-and-trade options in an attempt to find Kuminga a new team, but have still not liked any offers that they have received.
Now, the Warriors are reportedly shutting down sign-and-trade conversations for Kuminga to gain more leverage over the 22-year-old forward, making him decide between their current offer or wait and accept the qualifying offer. Either way, it is looking like Kuminga will be on the Warriors roster to start the 2025-26 season.
Kuminga has been asking for an average annual salary of $30 million, but the Warriors are only offering around $20 million, and other teams, like the Phoenix Suns and Sacramento Kings, are only willing to give him between $20-24 million.
Why does Kuminga want so much money?
Kuminga is coming off a timid 2024-25 season, averaging 15.3 points, 4.6 rebounds, and 2.2 assists per game while shooting 45.4% from the field and 30.5% from three-point range, ultimately getting benched by head coach Steve Kerr as the team entered the postseason.
However, Kuminga exploded in the playoffs when given the opportunity, leading the Warriors in scoring in their second-round series against the Minnesota Timberwolves. While he was likely feeling confident in himself beforehand, that series gave him a chance to prove that he can be a number-one scoring option, and he thinks he should get paid like one, but the Warriors are not willing to give him the keys full-time.
If Kuminga ultimately finds a new home, which is certainly the best-case scenario for both him and the Warriors, there is a chance that he turns into a legitimate star.
Jonathan Kuminga Draws James Harden Comparison
Former Warriors forward and NBA analyst Richard Jefferson recently compared Kuminga's situation to James Harden, when he left the Oklahoma City Thunder for the Houston Rockets and blossomed into a star.
"James Harden was a sixth man in OKC. He goes and turns into 'Super James' in Houston," Jefferson said. "So maybe [Kuminga] does need a different place, but I think the way the Warriors are playing, it didn't mesh with what his individual goals are. And he's already won a championship, so it ain't all about the team, it's about the bag."
Of course, comparing Kuminga's situation to Harden's is a bit of a stretch because Harden turned into an NBA MVP and 11-time All-Star, but their situations certainly draw some similarities.