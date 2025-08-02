Warriors Not Interested in Rival Team's Trade Offer for Jonathan Kuminga
The Golden State Warriors have been openly trying to find restricted free agent Jonathan Kuminga a new home, but have made it clear that they do not want him to walk away for nothing in return. Kuminga has become the talk of the NBA, with everyone simply waiting to see what happens, and at this point in the offseason, nobody truly knows.
At first, the most likely scenario for Kuminga seemed to be a sign-and-trade, but the Warriors have turned down every offer so far, and are in a very odd situation where they value him more than other teams do, but still not enough to commit to him.
The Phoenix Suns are a prominent team that has shown interest in Kuminga recently. The Suns are reportedly willing to give Kuminga around $90 million over four years, but there is just one thing standing in the way of that: the Warriors.
To acquire Kuminga, the Suns still need to get the Warriors to accept their trade offer, which seems unlikely.
The Warriors are not interested in the Suns' trade offer
The Athletic's Sam Amick recently reported that the Warriors have shown "zero interest" in what the Suns are offering for Kuminga.
"Per team sources, the talks between the Suns and Warriors have never progressed in any serious manner. So while it’s certainly notable that Phoenix is being so aggressive with its contract offer — four years and a combined $90 million, per ESPN — that part is irrelevant so long as Golden State continues to show zero interest in what the Suns have to offer," Amick wrote.
Kuminga wants to be a number-one option on his next team, which, of course, the Suns cannot offer him. The Suns are building around star guard Devin Booker and recently acquired Jalen Green, meaning Kuminga might never be the top option in Phoenix.
What did the Suns offer in a Kuminga trade?
ESPN's Marc J. Spears reported that the Suns' offer for Kuminga included Royce O'Neal, Nick Richards, and four second-round picks. In Golden State's defense, that is a fairly underwhelming offer for a 22-year-old forward with high potential.
Still, if the Warriors are not careful, they will end up losing Kuminga for far less, if not nothing, so they could get to the point where they simply take the best offer available. However, that offer is unlikely to come from the Suns.