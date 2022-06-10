Skip to main content
Game 4 Injury Report: Warriors vs. Celtics

Steph Curry is listed as probable on the Game 4 injury report

After an injury scare at the end of Game 3, Golden State Warriors superstar Steph Curry has vowed to play in Game 4. Steph is currently listed as probable on the injury report; however, he said during his media session on Thursday, "I'm going to play. That’s all I know right now."

Steph admitted that pain tolerance will be key in order for him to maintain a high level of performance, but he is determined to do just that. The injury was sustained during a battle for a loose ball that resulted in a pile-up of players. While Steph initially stayed in the game, there was a level of concern surrounding his injury. After the game, head coach Steve Kerr said, "I took him out with two minutes left because we were down by 14 points. The injury didn't force him out of the game."

Steph kept his postgame comments on his injury short, saying, "I'll be alright. I got caught underneath Al [Horford]. Obviously there will be some pain, but I'll be alright." When asked on Thursday about the play he was injured on, Steph said, "It was almost the identical type play (against Boston earlier in the season), this one just wasn't as bad as that one. As soon as you start to take a couple of steps, you know if you can run normal, cut normal, or not." On how he is feeling, Steph said, "We'll see how it feels tomorrow. I know I'm gonna play, but we'll see how it responds."

As for the rest of the injury report, the Warriors are listing both Otto Porter Jr. and Andre Iguodala as questionable, while the Celtics are listing Robert Williams as questionable as well. Gary Payton II is not on the injury report, indicating he will once again be available.

