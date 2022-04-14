Gary Payton Not Sure if Son Will Rejoin Warriors Next Season

Skip to main content
Gary Payton is Not Sure if Son Will Rejoin Warriors Next Season

GP2 may not be a Warrior next season.

The Golden State Warriors have found a ton of success with Gary Payton II, but it seems like there's a chance he may not be with the team next season.

GP2's father, Gary Payton, spoke with Sean Deveney about his son returning to the Warriors.

“I would never tell my son not to explore something that would be better or would be best for him,” Gary Payton said. “But I think he understands that Golden State is the best situation for him if there is playing time and they get it right. But if it doesn’t work out, he knows that this is a business and he has to move on. I think he wants to stay with the Golden State Warriors and I think the Warriors want to stay with him. But as you understand, this is a business. They’re capped up. They gotta pay Draymond (Green), they gotta pay (Stephen) Curry, they gotta pay Klay (Thompson), now they’re going to give (Jordan) Poole a lot of money. So I don’t know how that’s going to work out. Our agent is going to give him the best advice and do what he has got to do. But I don’t think my son is a dummy. Because he’s my son.”

While Payton's statement is very practical, it also doesn't give much reassurance about his son returning to the Warriors. Only time will tell where GP2 will land, for now, it's about the playoffs.

