Gilbert Arenas Defends Ayesha Curry Amid Backlash From Steph Marriage Comments
This week, Steph Curry's wife, Ayesha, made numerous headlines after a month-old clip from the Call Me Daddy podcast.
In the clip, Ayesha touches on how she originally didn't want to have kids with Steph at a young age and had her own career goals before becoming a mother.
“I didn’t want kids," Ayesha admitted. "I didn’t want to get married. I thought I was gonna be a career girl and that’s it and then it happened so early in my life. I didn’t even have time to think about what I wanted anymore.”
Somehow, Ayesha's words ended up causing an uproar online, with a plethora of polarizing results. As many have criticized her for the candid statement, former three-time NBA All-Star Gilbert Arenas came to Ayesha's defense.
Gilbert Arenas' Defense of Ayesha and Steph
"I might be the only person that's on his wife's side because I understand what she is actually saying, and the fact that so many people are hating this woman," Arenas started. "I'm sorry, y'all not understanding what she is really saying. She's saying she didn't see herself with kids, she didn't see herself married, she's seen herself as a career woman."
For as controversial as Arenas typically is with very rough statements, it showed a different side to see him defend Ayesha's right to be honest.
"Everybody mad at Ayesha Curry like she told Steph to sleep on the couch," Arenas added on social media. She just said she didn’t want to be a wife or mom back then — bruh, half y’all don’t even wanna go to work on Monday! Let that woman be honest in peace… Steph still winning on and off the court."
Ayesha Curry's Subtle Response to the Backlash
While Ayesha hasn't explicitly responded to the backlash she's been facing on social media, she gave a subtle response on Instagram. While fans seem to think there may be trouble at home, Ayesha made quick work of that.
"Life lately 🫶🏾," Ayesha said on Instagram.
One of the most unfortunate parts about having a podcast and modern-day social media is that statements can get clipped out of context and blown into a big situation. Ayesha Curry isn't the first person to have this situation happen to her, and someone will likely clip another moment from her podcast in the future.
However, if her response on Instagram shows anything, it's that the Curry family is still filled with love, and that's what matters the most.