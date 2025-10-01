Golden State Warriors Announce Four Key Free Agent Signings on Wednesday
The Golden State Warriors were one of the quietest teams in the NBA this offseason, as the Jonathan Kuminga situation withheld them from making any moves in order to avoid going over the cap and restricting them from bringing him back at all. However, everything got resolved right before the end of September.
With the Warriors coming off a second-round playoff loss to the Minnesota Timberwolves, where Steph Curry went down with a hamstring injury in Game 1, it showed that this Warriors team might just be a few pieces away from being a legit contender. Confirming the reports, the Warriors have officially signed some free agents to help out the team.
Warriors Sign Jonathan Kuminga
As first reported by ESPN's Shams Charania, Kuminga will return to the Warriors next season on a two-year, $48.5 million deal with a team option in the second season. Avoiding the qualifying offer, the Warriors now have the flexibility to deal the young forward after his recently signed restriction lifts in January.
At a salary of $24.25 million, the Warriors should have plenty of options for where they can trade Kuminga, without having to necessarily include a Moses Moody or Buddy Hield for matching contracts. However, if Kuminga can play like he did during the Timberwolves series, the Warriors will have a strong forward option in the meantime.
Warriors Sign Al Horford
After offseason rumors linked Al Horford to the Warriors for months, the team officially announced that the 2024 Boston Celtics Champion will join the team. While he's not the All-Star level player he used to be, he's still a high-IQ player who brings value as a defender and spot-up shooter.
According to Michael Scotto of HoopsHype, Horford signs a two-year deal worth $12 million, with a player option for the second season. Given Horford reportedly considered retirement this offseason, it appears the likelihood he accepts that player option is low as of now.
Warriors Sign De'Anthony Melton
Making his return to Golden State after being dealt in the Dennis Schroder trade in 2024, De'Anthony Melton looks to return to the form he was in during his six appearances with the team before tearing his ACL.
Melton has had prior success with the Memphis Grizzlies and Philadelphia 76ers, and could very well turn into the Warriors' starting shooting guard alongside Steph Curry, especially since he doesn't need the ball in his hands to be effective.
Warriors Sign Seth Curry
The Golden State Warriors had the Splash Brothers with Steph Curry and Klay Thompson, but will now actually have Splash Brothers with Steph and Seth Curry. Taking up Golden State's 15th roster spot, Curry will bring value as one of the most efficient outside shooters in the NBA.
An NBA journeyman, Seth now finally gets the chance to play with his brother in the NBA, something only a handful of brother duos have been able to do in the past.