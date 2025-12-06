The Golden State Warriors (11-12) will be severely short-handed on Saturday against the Cleveland Cavaliers (14-10).

Jimmy Butler (knee), Draymond Green (foot), De'Anthony Melton (knee) and Seth Curry (toe) were ruled out after being listed as questionable earlier Saturday.

Stephen Curry (quad) and Al Horford (sciatica) had already been ruled out.

As for the Cavs, they'll be without Jarrett Allen (finger), Lonzo Ball (knee injury management), Sam Merrill (hand), Larry Nance Jr. (calf), Tyrese Proctor (personal) and Max Strus (left foot surgery).

Will Spencer Start?

Pat Spencer has arguably been the Warriors' best player in the last two games. Against the Thunder, he led a big comeback with a stat line of 17 points (8-of-14 shooting), six assists and zero turnovers.

Against the 76ers, he led another big comeback with a stat line of 16 points (5-of-8 shooting), four assists and two turnovers. He was a team-high plus-17 against Philadelphia, but it wasn't enough as the Warriors allowed a last-second putback to lose 99-98.

Spencer has never started in his 60 career appearances with Golden State.

Against Philadelphia, the Warriors started a three-guard lineup featuring Brandin Podziemski, Will Richard and Moses Moody with Draymond Green at the 4 and Al Horford at the 5.

With Green and Horford out Saturday, you can expect the Warriors to start Quinten Post at the 5. The other four spots are somehwat up for grabs, though Moody seems likely to start as well.

Podziemski and Jonathan Kuminga are coming off terrible games, but normally it wouldn't be a question that they'd be starting while Golden State is so depleted.

My guess is the lineup will be Spencer, Richard, Moody, Kuminga and Post with Podz coming off the bench, but your guess is as good as mine.