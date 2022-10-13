Skip to main content
Golden State Warriors Have Waived Two Players

Lester Quinones and Quinndary Weatherspoon have been waived.

The Golden State Warriors started off Thursday morning by announcing that they've waived two players - Lester Quinones and Quinndary Weatherspoon.

Quinones appeared in two games for the Warriors this preseason. He averaged 5.0 points, 1.5 rebounds, and 1 assist, in 10 minutes per game. He signed a two-way deal with the Warriors on July 5, 2022. Quinones is still a very young 6′ 5″ shooting guard, and it's tough to believe he won't get further opportunities in the future.

Weatherspoon played in four games this preseason and averaged 4.5 points, 1.5 rebounds, and 1 assist in 11.2 minutes per game. He played in 11 regular season games with the Warriors last season, averaging 2.7 points and 1.3 rebounds in 6.6 minutes per game. Weatherspoon signed a two-way contract with the Golden State Warriors on July 22, 2022. In the G-League, he averaged 25.3 points, 6.7 rebounds, and 3.1 assists in 20 regular season games. Someone who can put up averages like that in the G-League will almost certainly get more call-ups as a two-way player. At that point, it's about preparation and staying ready for the opportunity when a team calls.

The Golden State Warriors already have all they can handle heading into the regular season. The team hopes to get its chemistry in order after a very volatile Draymond Green incident and lead itself into a back-to-back NBA Championship.

