Golden State Warriors Not Interested in Trade for Six-Time NBA All-Star
The Golden State Warriors are caught in no-man's land with the Jonathan Kuminga contract negotiations. Kuminga seemingly wants nothing to do with the Warriors anymore, despite him being a restricted free agent and the team upping their offer to two years, $45 million, based on recent reports.
Every indication suggests that the Warriors would like to acquire a young player and an unprotected first-round pick in return for Kuminga in a potential sign-and-trade, but it's challenging to find a team willing to part with that much for the former top-10 pick.
One team that has shown interest is the Sacramento Kings, but trying to find common ground between the two sides has been difficult. The Kings don't want to give up an unprotected pick, while the Warriors don't have interest in DeMar DeRozan or Devin Carter, per Sam Amick.
"My understanding is the Warriors weren't interested in Carter or DeRozan," Amick said on the "Warriors Plus Minus" podcast. "As of a couple weeks ago, the Kings weren't willing to pay Kuminga into the $20 million range [per year]."
DeRozan just signed a new contract with the Kings last season, and he still has two years remaining on his deal worth about $50 million, though the final season is partially guaranteed. The bigger issue is that he adds no spacing to a team that thrives on it. They already traded for Jimmy Butler last season, who prefers to operate in the mid-range and on drives; DeRozan would compound that.
It makes sense for the Golden State Warriors to be picky in terms of who they're getting back for Jonathan Kuminga. The Warriors forward is only 22 years old, and is one of the last prized possessions on the team. It's very clear that this is the team's last shot at an NBA championship during the Steph Curry. Whatever the Warriors do, they have to be incredibly smart about it.
Not being interested in Devin Carter is interesting, though. Carter was a lottery pick a year ago, but he did miss most of his rookie season due to injury. But if the Warriors could walk away with Carter, another salary, and a top-10 protected pick, that's better than anyone else is offering. And it'd be better to get something for him before Kuminga accepts the qualifying offer and walks for free next offseason.
The Golden State Warriors have difficult decisions to make.