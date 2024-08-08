Golden State Warriors Player Reportedly Looking for Massive Contract
Handing out max contracts with the new CBA isn't the same as it used to be in the NBA. Teams like the LA Clippers have seen star players like Paul George completely walk away because they didn't want to go over the second apron by giving a max.
For the Golden State Warriors, who already have a lot of money committed to veterans like Steph Curry and Draymond Green, adding another max player becomes even more difficult. That said, this may be the situation they find themselves in with young forward Jonathan Kuminga.
In an episode of the No Cap Room podcast, Jake Fischer of Yahoo Sports said, "Jonathan Kuminga is entering the final-year of his rookie deal where the word around the league from various sources is that Kuminga and his representation are looking for a full max extension."
Fischer added, "Which, as we just talked about with BI [Ingram], and Jamal Murray, and whoever, if you're not absolute All-Star Scottie Barnes type of guy for Toronto, Lauri Markkanen for Utah, Trae Young for Atlanta back in the day... It's really hard to get that number. That's what the agent has to do in that scenario."
What is also problematic for Golden State, is that Kuminga has not shown for extended stretches of play that he is a max-level player. This is largely due to his role fluctuating so frequently under Steve Kerr, but it is a reality the Warriors have to deal with.
