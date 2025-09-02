Golden State Warriors Star Steph Curry Wins NBA Fan Award
Steph Curry's accolades continue to pile up.
Though the NBA's offseason fan awards carry no weight or hardware, the Golden State Warriors star earned the Handle of the Year Award in early August for his behind-the-back, buzzer-beating shot against the Phoenix Suns.
A month later, the same play netted him another win. While it's not a trophy he can put up in his house, it recognizes Curry for being more than just an elite three-point shooter.
Per the NBA: "Stephen Curry wins the 2025 NBA Fan Favorites Award for his behind-the-back, fading floater as voted by ... the fans!"
Curry Wins Second Fan Award
Tuesday, Curry's floater was named the league's Play of the Year. In that game, the point guard finished with 22 points, six assists, and six rebounds on 9-for-22 shooting from the field. Golden State knocked off Phoenix to break its three-game losing skid.
The Warriors didn't start gaining momentum until later in the season, but Curry's single-game performance was indicative of his overall season success.
"It’s the process that you commit to," Curry said. "It sounds so boring and dull, but it is the only way you get to where you want to go. And I think I’m old enough and wise enough now to stay on that journey of just being in the moment.”
Curry finished his 16th season in Golden State, averaging 24.5 points, 4.4 rebounds and six assists on 45 percent shooting from the field and 40 percent from 3-point range. The Warriors acquired Jimmy Butler III at February's NBA Trade Deadline before making a strong push toward the top of the Western Conference, but a hamstring injury kept them from advancing past the second round.
"Last year, we were chasing a little towards the end of the year to try and get out of the play-in," Curry said. "Then from there, we gave it a great run in the playoffs, just didn’t work out."
Curry remains confident in the Warriors' chances at contention next season with him, Butler, and Draymond Green leading the charge. Remaining healthy will be at the top of Golden State's priority list, and if it is able to stave off injuries, it could certainly make a run.
At that point, Curry will be hoping for more than just offseason fan awards.