Steph Curry Says Quiet Part Out Loud About Motivation with Warriors
Steph Curry needs no added motivation. Or, more accurately, can't quite harness it.
“I would think that there’s not enough external motivators to bring the drive that I need to do what I do," the Golden State Warriors star told NBC Sports Bay Area recently. “It all comes from just a drive and a spirit and a wisdom of knowing what I need to do to prepare my body and challenge myself."
The latter has never been difficult for him.
"It’s the process that you commit to," Curry said. "It sounds so boring and dull, but it is the only way you get to where you want to go. And I think I’m old enough and wise enough now to stay on that journey of just being in the moment.”
Last season, Curry finished his 16th season in Golden State averaging 24.5 points, 4.4 rebounds and six assists on 45 percent shooting from the field and 40 percent from 3-point range. The Warriors acquired Jimmy Butler III at February's NBA Trade Deadline before making a strong push toward the top of the Western Conference.
After a successful upset over the No. 2-seeded Houston Rockets, Curry suffered a hamstring strain that sidelined him for the entirety of the Warriors' second-round series against the Minnesota Timberwolves.
He still worked just a hard.
“It’s funny," Curry said. "It’s my job, right. It’s what I get to do, and the work that I put into it, whether you see it on social media or not, it’s all a part of the process.”
Curry, Warriors Chasing Fifth Title
Despite injury struggles in the postseason, Curry feels ready for another season with the Warriors as he continues to chase his fifth NBA championship. With Butler as a running mate, he likes his odds.
"Last year, we were chasing a little towards the end of the year to try and get out of the play-in," Curry said. "Then from there, we gave it a great run in the playoffs, just didn’t work out."
For the Warriors, leaning on Curry has historically gone well. Next year, that won't change.
“(We're) just trying to be in a position where we’re somewhere in the top of the Western Conference," Curry said, "and not have to be on the gas pedal all the way down the stretch ... hopefully we’re all healthy come April.”