Golden State Warriors vs Denver Nuggets Full Injury Report
To kick off their 2025-26 home schedule, the Golden State Warriors host the Denver Nuggets on Thursday night in what promises to be one of the most anticipated matchups of the early season.
Any game between these two Western Conference powerhouses is always compelling, but this year's opener carries extra intrigue as the Warriors face a significantly reloaded Denver squad making their season debut.
How the Warriors Line Up
Golden State has ruled OUT De'Anthony Melton (knee), Moses Moody (calf), and Alex Toohey (knee) for Thursday's game against Denver, but that was to be expected.
The positive news for the Warriors is that the rest of their rotation is fully healthy and ready to face the Nuggets' formidable lineup.
The Warriors enter riding high after their 119-109 season-opening victory over the Lakers in Los Angeles on Tuesday, as Jimmy Butler led Golden State with 31 points, while Stephen Curry added 23 and Jonathan Kuminga contributed 17 points, nine rebounds, and six assists.
The Warriors shot an impressive 49 percent from the field and 43 percent from three-point range as a team on Tuesday night, showing off the offensive efficiency that made them dangerous at the end of last season.
The Matchup with Denver
Thursday's contest presents a different challenge for the Warriors than their opener against a LeBron James-less Lakers squad. Denver enters the game with an empty injury report, meaning all players will be active and available.
The Nuggets underwent a major roster transformation this offseason, trading Michael Porter Jr. for Cameron Johnson while also adding Jonas Valanciunas, Tim Hardaway Jr., and welcoming back Bruce Brown.
Johnson averaged a career-high 18.8 points per game with Brooklyn last season, giving Denver a dangerous scoring threat alongside Nikola Jokic.
Valanciunas brings size and skill to Denver's second unit and the ability to match up with other bigs across the Western Conference, addressing one of their most glaring weaknesses from last season.
The additions have intrigued those around the league, creating what many consider the deepest Nuggets roster since their 2023 championship run, adding to a Denver squad that surprised many in the playoffs last season.
The Horford Dilemma
Veteran center Al Horford will suit up for the matchup against the Nuggets, but according to Anthony Slater of ESPN, "Al Horford will play on the front side of the Warriors' first back-to-back of the season tomorrow night against Nikola Jokic and the Nuggets. That would rule Horford out of the GSW game in Portland on Friday night."
The Warriors face their first back-to-back of the season, and head coach Steve Kerr has implemented a season-long policy where Horford will never play both games of those games.
For the opener of the back-to-back, Golden State is prioritizing Thursday's home game against Jokic over Friday's road contest in Portland, even though the Trail Blazers are much improved this season.
It shows how seriously the Warriors view this matchup, with Horford's defensive versatility and floor-spacing ability essential against Denver's upgraded frontcourt in the first and second units.
With Jokic surrounded by his most talented supporting cast in years, Denver is one of the biggest tests the Warriors will face early in the season.
Thursday's game is scheduled for 10:00 p.m. ET at Chase Center in San Francisco on ESPN and NBC Sports Bay Area.