Golden State Warriors vs Portland Trail Blazers Injury Report
The Golden State Warriors are hitting the road one last time for the regular season as they head to Oregon to take on the Portland Trail Blazers.
Friday night's game will be the third and final meeting between the two teams. Currently, the Warriors hold a 2-0 lead in the season series against the Trail Blazers. In their prior meeting in March, Golden State took a double-digit 130-120 win behind a triple-double from Jimmy Butler, who totaled 15 points,10 rebounds, and 10 assists.
Due to the last-second heroics of Harrison Barnes in the Warriors' previous game against the Sacramento Kings, Golden State is currently sitting in the 7th seed and can't afford to drop their last two games if they want to avoid the play-in tournament.
The Warriors are coming into this game with two players listed on the injury report: Gary Payton II and Quinten Post.
Steph Curry is AVAILABLE.
Gary Payton II is questionable with right knee inflammation, and Quinten Post is questionable with an illness.
The Trail Blazers are coming into this game with eight players listed on their report: Deandre Ayton, Anfernee Simons, Deni Avdija, Jerami Grant, Scoot Henderson, Bryce McGowens, Shaedon Sharpe, and Robert Williams III.
Deandre Ayton is OUT with a left calf strain.
Anfernee Simons is OUT with a right forearm contusion.
Deni Avdija is doubtful with a right thumb sprain, Jerami Grant is out with right knee inflammation, Scoot Henderson is out due to concussion protocols, Bryce McGowens is out with a right rib fracture, Shaedon Sharpe is questionable with right knee soreness, and Robert Williams III is out with left knee injury management.
The Golden State Warriors and Portland Trail Blazers will face off at 10:00 p.m. EST.
