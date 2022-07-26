Skip to main content
Grant Williams Fires Back at Steph Curry's ESPYS Comments

The Boston Celtics and Golden State Warriors are still going at it
After Boston Celtics forward Grant Williams confidently declared his team was better than the Golden State Warriors, despite losing to them in the NBA Finals, Steph Curry had some fun during the ESPYS. Looking at Williams, while sporting a green suit, Curry said, "It's great to see you again, my man. I know you like this color. I'll let you borrow it after I’m done. I might even let you wear a ring."

Seemingly getting the last laugh, Curry had the stage, the microphone, and the bragging rights to come at Williams in the best way possible. While many expected the back and forth to cease fire after Curry's ESPYS comments, Grant Williams wasn't done. In an Instagram post, Williams responded to Curry's suit comments, taking a jab at the superstar point guard's stature:

Fans will now have to wait and see if Williams earned another response from Curry, but with Steph having the NBA Finals victory already over Williams and his Celtics, any further back and forth would likely be unnecessary. Steph has frequently admitted that he sees all the hate, but the four-time champion effectively chooses when to respond and when to let the noise serve as motivation.

The Golden State Warriors have rightfully been enjoying their championship all summer, and this most recent instance came at the expense of Grant Williams. While seemingly fighting a battle he can't win, Williams is determined to get that last word in this back and forth with Steph Curry.

