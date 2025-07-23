Harsh Reality of Potential Warriors-Suns Trade: Report
The Golden State Warriors have been openly shopping 22-year-old forward Jonathan Kuminga as he sits on the restricted free agency market, and the franchise has been scouring the league for sign-and-trade options to find him a new home while they get assets in return.
It has been made clear that neither the Warriors nor Kuminga necessarily wants a reunion next season, but potential trade destinations for the young forward are dwindling, and the two sides are running out of options.
Multiple teams have been reported to have shown interest in a sign-and-trade for Kuminga this offseason, primarily the Chicago Bulls and Sacramento Kings, but the Phoenix Suns are the latest team to be mentioned as a potential suitor.
Arizona Republic's Duane Rankin confirmed that the Suns have interest in Kuminga, but shared the harsh reality of why a trade between Phoenix and Golden State is unlikely.
"The Suns have interest in Golden State Warriors forward Jonathan Kuminga, league sources confirmed to The Republic, but are unlikely to land him because they lack the draft capital and assets to deliver in what would be a sign-and-trade for the Warriors," Rankin wrote.
The Suns undoubtedly have limited assets to give to the Warriors in a potential Warriors deal, especially as they simply try to build back what they lost from their failed Kevin Durant and Bradley Beal era.
At this point in the offseason, the most likely suitor for Kuminga seems to be the Bulls, but there is a growing possibility that he simply re-signs with the Warriors for less than his asking price.