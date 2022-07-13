Skip to main content
How Steph Curry and Draymond Green Recruited Donte DiVincenzo to Warriors

Steph and Draymond are great recruiters.

Donte DiVincenzo wasn't 100% sure where he was going to play this upcoming season, but calls from Steph Curry and Draymond Green greatly helped his final decision to join the Golden State Warriors.

"Once I had the conversation with Steph and Draymond, everything kind of slowed down for me a little bit because I got away from the numbers, the dollar signs and everything," DiVincenzo said. "I was more so focused on what is best for Donte and what is best for me going forward. With that culture and environment, it's something that I want to be a part of and it's something of who I am. I don't have to change who I am. I can just totally fit in and become a Warrior."

Even though it shouldn't be that hard of a decision for DiVincenzo to join the Warriors since they're the defending champions, both Steph Curry and Draymond Green had their own individual ways of recruiting.

"I've known Draymond a little bit over the last four years since I got to the NBA. He just shot it straight to me," DiVincenzo said. "And then Steph's like the nicest person in the world. We talked about the culture and the environment and what's best for Donte. In a selfish way, that's what I was thinking about."

It wasn't just Steph and Draymond that helped recruit DiVincenzo, he also loved the Warriors' system - especially the ball movement.

"I just love how much the ball moves, honestly," he said. "You have three future Hall of Famers on the court. They're not trying to seek their own points, their own shots. Everybody's getting touches, everybody's getting looks and I think the greatest thing when you watch them is that they want everybody to succeed as well. That's contagious and you want to be a part of that."

