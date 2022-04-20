Skip to main content
Injury Report: Andre Iguodala Probable For Game 3

Injury Report: Andre Iguodala Probable For Game 3

The Golden State Warriors are expecting Iggy back for Game 3 vs. the Denver Nuggets

Nhat V. Meyer | Credit: Bay Area News Group

The Golden State Warriors are expecting Iggy back for Game 3 vs. the Denver Nuggets

After missing Game 2 with a neck injury, Golden State Warriors veteran Andre Iguodala is probable for Game 3 in Denver. Steve Kerr confirmed that Iggy participated in Wednesday's practice, and his neck is feeling much better. The Game 2 broadcast reported that Iguodala could hardly move his neck the morning of that game, so the fact that he has improved from that state to a probable status for Game 3 is a major development.

Because of their overall firepower, headlined by the emergence of Jordan Poole, the Golden State Warriors have had the luxury of easing their veterans back from injuries. With Steph Curry playing limited minutes off the bench to start this series, the Warriors have adhered to a cautious blueprint for working players back from injury. While Iguodala does not play heavy minutes even when healthy, it is logical to assume that he will not be overexerted in Game 3, should he indeed play.

The Warriors are on the verge of taking a commanding 3-0 lead over the Denver Nuggets, and should they make quick work of them, some additional rest for players like Steph Curry and Andre Iguodala could become available while they await their Western Conference Semifinals opponent.

Game 3 between the Denver Nuggets and Golden State Warriors is set to tip-off at 7:00 PST on Thursday night in Denver.

Ja Morant Reacts to Golden State's Blowout Win

Draymond Green Reacts to Marcus Smart Winning DPOY

Steph Curry Reveals What Makes Jordan Poole Special

BNG-L-WARRIORS-1109-46
News

Injury Report: Andre Iguodala Probable For Game 3

By Joey Linn1 minute ago
USATSI_10890664_168390270_lowres
News

Warriors Owner Joe Lacob Takes Shots at Lakers

By Farbod Esnaashari18 hours ago
Apr 18, 2022; San Francisco, California, USA; Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) reacts after a basket and foul against the Denver Nuggets during the third quarter of game two of the first round for the 2022 NBA playoffs at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: Kelley L Cox-USA TODAY Sports
News

Steph Curry Proclaims He's Back after 34-Point Night Vs. Nuggets

By C.J. PetersonApr 19, 2022
imengine.prod.srp.navigacloud.com
News

Steph Curry Reveals What Makes Jordan Poole Special

By Joey LinnApr 19, 2022
CT6KYGH3Q5CIPIOVA4W65IWY7A
News

Draymond Green Reacts to Marcus Smart Winning DPOY

By Joey LinnApr 19, 2022
1237669359.0
News

Ja Morant Reacts to Golden State's Blowout Win

By Joey LinnApr 19, 2022
USATSI_18060421_168390270_lowres
News

Jordan Poole's Reaction to Not Being a Finalist for Most Improved Player Award

By Farbod EsnaashariApr 18, 2022
1391867491.0
News

Game 2 Injury Report: Nuggets vs. Warriors

By Joey LinnApr 18, 2022
1200x0
News

Injury Report: Steph Curry Playing Game 2 vs. Nuggets

By Joey LinnApr 18, 2022