Injury Report: Andre Iguodala Probable For Game 3

After missing Game 2 with a neck injury, Golden State Warriors veteran Andre Iguodala is probable for Game 3 in Denver. Steve Kerr confirmed that Iggy participated in Wednesday's practice, and his neck is feeling much better. The Game 2 broadcast reported that Iguodala could hardly move his neck the morning of that game, so the fact that he has improved from that state to a probable status for Game 3 is a major development.

Because of their overall firepower, headlined by the emergence of Jordan Poole, the Golden State Warriors have had the luxury of easing their veterans back from injuries. With Steph Curry playing limited minutes off the bench to start this series, the Warriors have adhered to a cautious blueprint for working players back from injury. While Iguodala does not play heavy minutes even when healthy, it is logical to assume that he will not be overexerted in Game 3, should he indeed play.

The Warriors are on the verge of taking a commanding 3-0 lead over the Denver Nuggets, and should they make quick work of them, some additional rest for players like Steph Curry and Andre Iguodala could become available while they await their Western Conference Semifinals opponent.

Game 3 between the Denver Nuggets and Golden State Warriors is set to tip-off at 7:00 PST on Thursday night in Denver.

