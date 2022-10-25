Skip to main content
Injury Report For Warriors vs Suns Released

Neither team will be missing their core players.

The much-awaited matchup between the Golden State Warriors and the Phoenix Suns is finally here. Phoenix didn't live up to their end of the bargain when they failed to reach the Warriors in the Western Conference Finals, but they get to meet again in the 2022-23 regular season. Fortunately, there aren't any key injuries on either side.

The Golden State Warriors are missing Patrick Baldwin Jr (G-League), Donte DiVincenzo (left hamstring strain), Andre Iguodala (left hip injury management), Anthony Lamb (G-League), and Ryan Rollins (G-League).

The Phoenix Suns are missing Jae Crowder (not with the team), and Ish Wainright (lower back pain).

Based on the injury reports, it sounds like fans can expect a star-studded battle between Steph Curry, Klay Thompson, Chris Paul, and Devin Booker. All the other times these two faced off last season proved to be incredibly fun battles - that's why there was so much hype for a potential playoff matchup.

The hype and expectations around the Phoenix Suns have simmered down quite a bit after their disastrous defeat by the Dallas Mavericks in Game 7 of the Western Conference Semifinals. If the Suns were to defeat the Golden State Warriors after defeating the LA Clippers and Dallas Mavericks, some of the hype around the team would likely rejuvenate a bit. Regardless of what happens, the expectations around Tuesday night's matchup should be high.

