Skip to main content
Injury Report: Nikola Jokic is Probable For Nuggets vs Warriors

Injury Report: Nikola Jokic is Probable For Nuggets vs Warriors

Both Nikola Jokic and Jamal Murray are listed on the injury report.

The Golden State Warriors are facing the Denver Nuggets in a matchup that could be a potential Western Conference Finals matchup. It's the very first matchup of the season, but there's a chance that the Nuggets may be missing some star power.

Nikola Jokic is listed as probable right finger sprain and Jamal Murray is listed as questionable with left knee injury management. Collin Gillespie is additionally listed as out with a right lower leg fracture. 

For the Warriors, the team is still missing Patrick Baldwin Jr (right thumb sprain), and Andre Iguodala (left hip injury management).

The Nuggets are coming off of a very disappointing loss against the Utah Jazz, where they were defeated by more than 20 points throughout the entire game. The Nuggets seem to be in the same category as the LA Clippers - a team that has the potential to be top three in the west, but still needs time to acclimate to a fully healthy team. However, if Jokic is playing, the Nuggets will always have a fighting chance against any team. It may even help them in the short run in this game, but not in the long run, if Murray isn't available but Jokic is.

The Warriors and Nuggets face off 7:00 pm PST on ESPN in a matchup that should hopefully be a very exciting one.

Report: Draymond Green Expects This to be His Last Year With Warriors

Steve Kerr: Jordan Poole 'About to Sign Big Extension Hopefully'

Steph Curry Blasts Report on Jordan Poole's Behavior Change

USATSI_18165855_168390270_lowres
News

Injury Report: Nikola Jokic is Probable For Nuggets vs Warriors

By Farbod Esnaashari
curry-jokic-g
News

Injury Report: Denver Nuggets vs. Golden State Warriors

By Joey Linn
Apr 7, 2022; San Francisco, California, USA; Golden State Warriors guard Klay Thompson (11) reacts after a shot during the second quarter against the Los Angeles Lakers at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-USA TODAY Sports
News

Klay Thompson Blasts Report About His Retirement

By Joey Linn
USATSI_19262645_168390270_lowres
News

Devin Booker Credits Golden State Warriors for Damion Lee's Culture

By Farbod Esnaashari
USATSI_17118472_168390270_lowres
News

VIDEO: Steph Curry's Hilarious Reaction to Damion Lee's Game Winner

By Farbod Esnaashari
USATSI_11553403
News

Klay Thompson: Warriors 'Wouldn't Have Four' Rings Without Kevin Durant

By Joey Linn
USATSI_19253139_168390270_lowres
News

Klay Thompson Apologizes Ronnie 2K After Blasting Him

By Farbod Esnaashari
October 18, 2022; San Francisco, California, USA; Golden State Warriors guard Jordan Poole (3) and Los Angeles Lakers forward Juan Toscano-Anderson (95) fight for the ball during the third quarter at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports
News

Jordan Poole Reacts to Loose Ball Scrap with Juan Toscano-Anderson

By C.J. Peterson
USATSI_19257543
News

Steph Curry Reacts to Opening Night Win Over Lakers

By Joey Linn