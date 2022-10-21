Injury Report: Nikola Jokic is Probable For Nuggets vs Warriors

The Golden State Warriors are facing the Denver Nuggets in a matchup that could be a potential Western Conference Finals matchup. It's the very first matchup of the season, but there's a chance that the Nuggets may be missing some star power.

Nikola Jokic is listed as probable right finger sprain and Jamal Murray is listed as questionable with left knee injury management. Collin Gillespie is additionally listed as out with a right lower leg fracture.

For the Warriors, the team is still missing Patrick Baldwin Jr (right thumb sprain), and Andre Iguodala (left hip injury management).

The Nuggets are coming off of a very disappointing loss against the Utah Jazz, where they were defeated by more than 20 points throughout the entire game. The Nuggets seem to be in the same category as the LA Clippers - a team that has the potential to be top three in the west, but still needs time to acclimate to a fully healthy team. However, if Jokic is playing, the Nuggets will always have a fighting chance against any team. It may even help them in the short run in this game, but not in the long run, if Murray isn't available but Jokic is.

The Warriors and Nuggets face off 7:00 pm PST on ESPN in a matchup that should hopefully be a very exciting one.

