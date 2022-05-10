Injury Update: Ja Morant Officially Out For Game 4

The Memphis Grizzlies have officially announced that star point guard Ja Morant will not play Game 4 vs. the Golden State Warriors, due to his knee injury. Morant's status had been in limbo since suffering a knee injury towards the end of Game 3, and it has now been officially announced that the Grizzlies will be without his services for this game in Golden State.

Morant had been off to a great start in this series after struggling in the opening round vs. the Minnesota Timberwolves. Averaging 38.3 PPG, 8.3 APG, and 6.7 RPG on 51/43/86 splits, Morant was putting up monster numbers through three games vs. the Warriors. While Golden State has taken two of the first three games despite Morant's greatness, it has been his dominance that has kept Memphis in the series.

While the Grizzlies will be losing Ja Morant, they will be getting back Dillon Brooks who missed the previous game due to the league's suspension. As much as Ja's absence will hurt, this is a team that proved the ability to win without him in the regular season, so the Warriors will need to maintain an elite level of focus on order to go up 3-1 heading back to Memphis.

Game 4 between the Golden State Warriors and Memphis Grizzlies is set to tip-off at 7:00 PST in Golden State.

