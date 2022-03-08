Skip to main content
Injury Update: James Wiseman Cleared For G-League Games

Injury Update: James Wiseman Cleared For G-League Games

The Golden State Warriors will ramp up James Wiseman with G-League contests

Jeff Chiu | Credit: AP

The Golden State Warriors will ramp up James Wiseman with G-League contests

The Golden State Warriors announced on Tuesday afternoon that James Wiseman had been cleared to play in two Santa Cruz NBA G-League games on Thursday and Sunday. The G-League competition is expected to serve as a vital element in Wiseman's injury rehab and eventual return to NBA-level competition.

James Wiseman has played just 39 career games after going top-2 in the 2020 draft; however, the Warriors are still hopeful that he can be a contributor at some point this season. The long-term vision is of course still there, but any burden Wiseman can take off of Draymond Green at the center position, especially to close the regular season, would be ideal.

Wiseman recently played his first five-on-five scrimmage, telling the media that "It went great. I got a couple dunks... I’m in the last stages [of rehab]... So I just gotta keep working." Wiseman added that he would likely spend some time in the G-League before returning to NBA action, which has now been officially confirmed by the team.

Steph Curry was encouraged with Wiseman's scrimmage play as well, stating that "He looked good. It was weird, it was just like that rusty post All-Star Break scrimmage where the overall game was pretty sloppy, but he had a lot of good energy. He had that put-back dunk, just kinda chomping at the bit to get to the next step of his return to play. He is a beast when you look at him on the floor. Especially when the rest of our team is quote unquote undersized, he does stand out. He can do some amazing things, it's just a matter of him getting comfortable... It was a good step in terms of his comeback."

While there is no target date for Wiseman's return to the big club, this latest announcement is certainly a step in the right direction.

Injury Update on Draymond Green

Michael Malone Reacts to Warriors Resting Stars

Steph Curry Won't Let Warriors Adopt 'Losing Mentality'

pjd30w9ab82l4ptwzsnv
News

Injury Update: James Wiseman Cleared For G-League Games

By Joey Linn1 minute ago
16407597449349
News

Steve Kerr Says Nikola Jokic Should Win MVP

By Joey Linn17 hours ago
sad-steph-fan-Nuggets
News

Warriors Give Tickets to Heartbroken Steph Curry Fan

By Joey Linn17 hours ago
usatsi-17167977
News

Michael Malone Reacts to Warriors Resting Stars

By Joey Linn21 hours ago
USATSI_17841372_168390270_lowres
News

Steph Curry Going Back to Old Rotation Pattern

By Farbod EsnaashariMar 7, 2022
Dec 3, 2021; San Francisco, California, USA; Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green (23) raises his arms after the Warriors made a three point basket against the Phoenix Suns in the fourth quarter at the Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: Cary Edmondson-USA TODAY Sports
News

Injury Update on Draymond Green's Injury

By C.J. PetersonMar 7, 2022
d7280-16465647621751-1920
News

Steph Curry Won’t Let Warriors Adopt ‘Losing Mentality’

By Joey LinnMar 6, 2022
USATSI_17841204_168390270_lowres
News

Warriors Not Playing Steph Curry, Klay Thompson, and Andrew Wiggins Against Nuggets

By Farbod EsnaashariMar 6, 2022
Mar 5, 2022; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (6) shoots during the fourth quarter against the Golden State Warriors at Crypto.com Arena. The Lakers won 124-116. Mandatory Credit: Kiyoshi Mio-USA TODAY Sports
News

Warriors Continue to Fall as LeBron James Runs Wild in Los Angeles

By C.J. PetersonMar 6, 2022