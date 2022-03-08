Injury Update: James Wiseman Cleared For G-League Games

The Golden State Warriors announced on Tuesday afternoon that James Wiseman had been cleared to play in two Santa Cruz NBA G-League games on Thursday and Sunday. The G-League competition is expected to serve as a vital element in Wiseman's injury rehab and eventual return to NBA-level competition.

James Wiseman has played just 39 career games after going top-2 in the 2020 draft; however, the Warriors are still hopeful that he can be a contributor at some point this season. The long-term vision is of course still there, but any burden Wiseman can take off of Draymond Green at the center position, especially to close the regular season, would be ideal.

Wiseman recently played his first five-on-five scrimmage, telling the media that "It went great. I got a couple dunks... I’m in the last stages [of rehab]... So I just gotta keep working." Wiseman added that he would likely spend some time in the G-League before returning to NBA action, which has now been officially confirmed by the team.

Steph Curry was encouraged with Wiseman's scrimmage play as well, stating that "He looked good. It was weird, it was just like that rusty post All-Star Break scrimmage where the overall game was pretty sloppy, but he had a lot of good energy. He had that put-back dunk, just kinda chomping at the bit to get to the next step of his return to play. He is a beast when you look at him on the floor. Especially when the rest of our team is quote unquote undersized, he does stand out. He can do some amazing things, it's just a matter of him getting comfortable... It was a good step in terms of his comeback."

While there is no target date for Wiseman's return to the big club, this latest announcement is certainly a step in the right direction.

