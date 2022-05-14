Ja Morant Fires Back at Jonathan Kuminga's Postgame Tweet

The Memphis Grizzlies have officially been eliminated. Despite battling hard without Ja Morant for the last half of the series, the team was unable to overcome the Golden State Warriors, falling in game 6 on the road. After the game, Warriors rookie Jonathan Kuminga took a little shot at the Grizzlies with this Tweet:

Referencing the Grizzlies' "Whoop That Trick" rally cry, which became a point of contention between the two teams after Steph Curry's pregame comments ahead of game 5, Kuminga attempted to get the last laugh with this Tweet. Morant, who spent a lot of time on Twitter during this series, shared his response to Kuminga's Tweet:

Steph Curry addressed the pettiness of this series after the game, saying, "Definitely an amazing matchup, fun, entertaining, high level of basketball, all the antics, and pettiness and all that stuff, I love all of it." With the series now over, and the postgame Twitter exchanges starting to slow down, the Warriors will now shift their focus to Game 7 between the Phoenix Suns and Dallas Mavericks, as they will play the winner of that game in the Western Conference Finals.

While there was some contention during the series, both on and off the court, the Warriors did not take any shots at the Grizzlies in their postgame press conferences, despite having the ammunition to do so. Outside of Kuminga's little jab, it was nothing but respect from Golden State.

