James Wiseman and Jonathan Kuminga Playing Against Thunder

Friday's NBA Summer League game between the Golden State Warriors and Oklahoma City Thunder could be a must-watch game.

Both James Wiseman and Jonathan Kuminga will be playing against the Oklahoma City Thunder on Friday. Moses Moody's status has yet to be announced, and the same goes for Chet Holmgren on the Thunder. The fact that the game could potentially feature James Wiseman, Jonathan Kuminga, and Chet Holmgren could make it very must-see.

Summer League has been a great development period for the Warriors' young players, especially because Wiseman hasn't played in over a year. Kuminga has shown promise throughout the season for the Warriors when the team was shorthanded and he appropriately stepped up when needed. He didn't receive much run during the NBA Playoffs, but it's to be expected from a young player. Both of them will likely be relied upon in the regular season when older Warriors players need rest, or when injuries occur. The future approaches quickly in the NBA, and the quicker Wiseman and Kuminga can fill a roster spot, the better - just see Jordan Poole.

For now, the rest of the Golden State Warriors have enjoyed their offseason very appropriately after winning the NBA Championship. Klay Thompson has been riding boats, Steph Curry has been golfing, and it's been one long and deserved summer victory lap for the Golden State Warriors - a golden summer.

