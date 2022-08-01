JaMychal Green Reveals Why He Joined Warriors

While the losses of Gary Payton II and Otto Porter Jr. were substancial, the Golden State Warriors have rebounded nicely with the two free agents they signed in replacement. Adding Donte DiVincenzo earlier in free agency, and veteran forward JaMychal Green most recently, the Warriors have plugged the two holes left by Porter and Payton.

When asked during his introductory press conference why he ultimately decided to join Golden State, Green said, "Honestly, I didn't see myself being here at first. I was getting ready to go somewhere else, I was in Jamaica and I get a call from Steve Kerr. After talking to him, I just couldn't tell him no. With the organization and what they've built over there, just felt that I would love to be a part of it."

On what transpired during that phone call with Steve Kerr, Green said, "He just told me they were interested, that they wanted me here, they wanted me to be a part of the program. I got on the phone with Draymond, we talked for a good minute. We've been knowing each other since 8th grade, so it wasn't a hard decision. You come here and handle business, you can set yourself up for life."

The Warriors are understandably excited to have JaMychal Green, and the veteran forward expressed that same excitement on his end.

