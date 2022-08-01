Skip to main content
JaMychal Green Reveals Why He Joined Warriors

Bart Young / 2022 NBAE

JaMychal Green Reveals Why He Joined Warriors

The Golden State Warriors were too good to pass up
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

While the losses of Gary Payton II and Otto Porter Jr. were substancial, the Golden State Warriors have rebounded nicely with the two free agents they signed in replacement. Adding Donte DiVincenzo earlier in free agency, and veteran forward JaMychal Green most recently, the Warriors have plugged the two holes left by Porter and Payton.

When asked during his introductory press conference why he ultimately decided to join Golden State, Green said, "Honestly, I didn't see myself being here at first. I was getting ready to go somewhere else, I was in Jamaica and I get a call from Steve Kerr. After talking to him, I just couldn't tell him no. With the organization and what they've built over there, just felt that I would love to be a part of it."

On what transpired during that phone call with Steve Kerr, Green said, "He just told me they were interested, that they wanted me here, they wanted me to be a part of the program. I got on the phone with Draymond, we talked for a good minute. We've been knowing each other since 8th grade, so it wasn't a hard decision. You come here and handle business, you can set yourself up for life."

The Warriors are understandably excited to have JaMychal Green, and the veteran forward expressed that same excitement on his end.

Steph Curry Reacts to FC Barcelona Star's 'Night Night' Celebration

Kevin Durant Reacts to Draymond Green's Hot Take

Seth Curry Reveals Why He Doesn't Prefer to Join Steph Curry

Screen Shot 2022-08-01 at 1.48.29 PM
News

JaMychal Green Reveals Why He Joined Warriors

By Joey Linn38 seconds ago
2015-0617-bill-russell-stephen-curryjpg
News

Steph Curry Reacts to Bill Russell's Passing

By Joey Linn22 hours ago
USATSI_9080712_168390270_lowres
News

Lou Williams Tells Epic Story of Kobe Bryant Shutting Down Steph Curry

By Farbod EsnaashariJul 30, 2022 11:36 PM EDT
Steph-Curry-Klay-Thompson-USA_1
News

Steph Curry Reacts to Klay Thompson's Instagram Post

By Joey LinnJul 30, 2022 8:33 PM EDT
1411305588.0
News

Steph Curry Reveals Reason For Failed First Pitch

By Joey LinnJul 29, 2022 9:48 PM EDT
May 26, 2022; San Francisco, California, USA; TNT analyst Charles Barkley during the TNT NBA Tip-Off pregame show before game five of the 2022 western conference finals outside of Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: Cary Edmondson-USA TODAY Sports
News

Charles Barkley Thinks Bob Myers is the 'Second-Best Thing' to Happen to Golden State

By C.J. PetersonJul 29, 2022 8:12 PM EDT
USATSI_17505583_168390270_lowres
News

DeMar DeRozan's Shocking Rejection to Joining Warriors Revealed

By Farbod EsnaashariJul 29, 2022 3:17 PM EDT
stephen-a-smith-steph-curry
News

Charles Barkley: Steph Curry and Isiah Thomas Greatest Point Guards Ever

By Joey LinnJul 28, 2022 8:51 PM EDT
USATSI_18532385_168390270_lowres
News

Report: Draymond Green Willing to Explore Other Teams if Warriors Don't Pay

By Farbod EsnaashariJul 28, 2022 5:42 PM EDT