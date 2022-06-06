Jaylen Brown Says Draymond Green Tried to Pull His Pants Down

Draymond Green became a hot topic among NBA fans for both his defense during Game 2, and some of his antics. There were numerous plays he could have been called for a foul but seemed to get away with a bit during the first half. As such, Jaylen Brown wasn't happy about it.

"Draymond fouled me on a three and put his legs on my head or whatever," Jaylen Brown said. "I tried to get up, but I don't know what I'm supposed to do there. Some guy has their legs on the top of your head, and then he tried to pull my pants down. I don't know what that was about, but that's what Draymond Green does."

Even though there may have been some questionable calls in the first half of the game and Draymond probably should have received a technical for that dust-up, the Golden State Warriors completely blew the game open by the end of the third quarter. The calls didn't necessarily matter when it was all set and done, because players like Jordan Poole and Steph Curry got so hot.

Golden State desperately needed to win Game 2 and they got the job done. Game 3 will prove to be an even harder battle, as the Boston Celtics haven't lost two games in a row all playoffs.

Related Articles

Klay Thompson Reveals Golden State's Morale After Tough Loss

Gary Payton Sr. Talks Son's Career, Steph Curry, NBA Finals, and More

Kevin Durant Shuts Down Draymond Green's Steph Curry Take