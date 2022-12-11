Jayson Tatum Downplays Loss to Golden State Warriors

In what felt like an early-season statement game for both the Golden State Warriors and Boston Celtics, it was Steph Curry and the Warriors who out-dueled Jayson Tatum and the Celtics. It was a very poor shooting game for Tatum, who was unable to create any rhythm offensively, and the opposite was true for Curry, who enjoyed a very efficient 32 points in the win over Boston.

After the game, Tatum was asked about the magnitude of this NBA Finals rematch, and downplayed the significance, saying, "Tonight was more meaningful to you [media] guys than it was to us. It was one game... It's not going to dictate our season."

While Tatum is correct about one game not dictating an entire season, his postgame comments were a bit different than Jaylen Brown's, who admitted the Celtics played with a level of tension.

"We definitely played a little tense tonight," Brown said. "Last year is over. We played like we had this one circled instead of playing our game."

Games like these are difficult to move on from, but they are also great opportunities for growth. The Celtics have looked like the clear best team in the NBA to start the season, but they got a perhaps a much needed reminder from the Warriors that they are still not where they need to be.

For Jayson Tatum, this was just one loss in a long 82-game season.

Related Articles

Steph Curry Reacts to Controversial Travel Call vs. Mavericks

Draymond Green Reacts to Kevin Durant's Hilarious Postgame Answer

Draymond Green Slams De'Aaron Fox Trade Rumors