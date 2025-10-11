Jimmy Butler Discloses Personal Reason for Being 'Miserable' Before Warriors Trade
It's no secret that Jimmy Butler desperately wanted to leave the Miami Heat last season. The depths of just how unhappy Butler was has never really been fully known, until now.
During a recent episode of 'Dubs Talk', Butler disclosed that he was actually "miserable" on the Miami Heat before getting traded to the Golden State Warriors.
Why Was Jimmy Butler Miserable on the Heat?
While many have thought Butler disliked being on the Heat due to Pat Riley's rough comments during the offseason, the Warriors star claims it was an off-court issue. More specifically, it was because Butler has been away from his kids while they lived in California.
“The reason I’m extremely happy is because my kids are closer to me now," Butler admitted. "My kids are in California, so going that long and I wasn’t seeing my kids, I was miserable. That's the part of the game that the outside eye doesn't see. You think it's just basketball, but it's not."
Butler may claim that being away from his children made him miserable in Miami, but it was pretty clear that things were getting contentious between he and the Heat organization.
How Does Butler Feel on the Golden State Warriors?
If there's one thing fans can see from the outside eye, it's that Jimmy Butler is very happy on the Golden State Warriors. He's had an infectious attitude with Draymond Green, Steph Curry, and Buddy Hield that fans can see.
For Butler, he not only feels wanted on the Warriors, but he's also reunited with his children again.
"I'm happy because I'm wanted, I'm happy because I've got an incredible group of guys, I'm happy because I know we can win a championship, but I'm happy because I get my kids around, too," Butler admitted.
For Butler to admit that feeling wanted is why he's happy on the Warriors also suggests that he wasn't feeling wanted on the Miami Heat.
Can Butler Win a Championship on the Warriors?
Last season, the Golden State Warriors finished as the 7th seed after an insane post-trade deadline run. While they finished in the play-in, they were only two games back from being the 3rd seed. The biggest key for the Warriors this season is avoiding the play-in tournament and avoiding a very difficult first-round matchup.
If the Warriors can stay healthy and finish as a top-four seed, then anything is possible.