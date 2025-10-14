Jimmy Butler's Final Injury Status for Warriors-Trail Blazers
The Golden State Warriors made some very late offseason additions and have to use every second of preseason to get adjusted to their new-look roster before the 2025-26 regular season starts.
Unfortunately for the Warriors, they are set to have their second consecutive preseason game without a full-strength lineup on Tuesday night. In their last loss to the Los Angeles Lakers, the Warriors were playing without Steph Curry, Jimmy Butler, Al Horford, and Moses Moody, and Tuesday's game against the Portland Trail Blazers will be similar.
Butler to miss second straight game
Butler missed Golden State's loss to the Lakers on Sunday for personal reasons, but is now set to miss his second consecutive outing for another reason. Ahead of Tuesday's game against the Trail Blazers, Warriors head coach Steve Kerr told reporters that Butler suffered an ankle sprain during Monday's practice and will be sidelined against Portland.
"Jimmy Butler is out tomorrow night in Portland now. He had an ankle sprain in practice on Friday. Steve Kerr said team thought it was minor, but it remains a little swollen. Hope is he returns for Friday’s preseason finale," ESPN's Anthony Slater reported.
The Warriors are hoping to get Butler back in action for Friday's preseason finale against the LA Clippers, but even if he does not return that soon, it seems like there is no concern about him potentially missing the regular season opener.
Through their first two preseason games, Butler averaged 10.5 points, 3.0 rebounds, 2.5 assists, and 1.0 steals through 16 minutes per game. Of course, the Warriors would like to get Butler some more run before the regular season starts, especially since they have only gotten one game with their expected new-look starting lineup, but his health is undoubtedly the priority.
The Warriors have had some lofty expectations placed on them, with a core group of Steph Curry, Jimmy Butler, Draymond Green, and Al Horford built to contend for a championship, despite their age. Of course, they all have to stay healthy, as it will be hard for a core group that old to get through an 82-game season, but they have all the pieces to be a top team in the Western Conference.
First, of course, they are focused on getting through the preseason. The Butler-less Warriors are set to tip off against the Trail Blazers in Portland on Tuesday at 10:00 p.m. ET.