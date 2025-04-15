Jimmy Butler's Status for Warriors vs Grizzlies Play-In Game
The Golden State Warriors had one of the most impactful NBA trade deadlines of any team by acquiring six-time All-Star Jimmy Butler, and now they are hoping their new-look squad can carry them to the playoffs.
The Warriors face the Memphis Grizzlies in the play-in tournament on Tuesday night, and the winner will move on to face the Houston Rockets in the first round of the playoffs. The loser, however, has to play another play-in game against either the Sacramento Kings or Dallas Mavericks to decide the final playoff spot.
Luckily for the Warriors, they will be at full strength. The Warriors have left Jimmy Butler off of Tuesday's injury report.
Butler, 35, is averaging 17.9 points, 5.5 rebounds, 5.9 assists, and 1.7 steals per game since getting traded to the Warriors, becoming a perfect complement alongside stars Steph Curry and Draymond Green.
In their regular-season finale, Butler took a hard knee to the thigh that seemed to bother him for the rest of the night, but the star forward said he will be good to go.
"I’ll be all right," Butler said after the game on Sunday. "Drink some coffee, play some dominoes and I’ll feel better.”
The Warriors are an impressive 22-5 with both Curry and Butler on the court since the blockbuster trade, so having the tandem healthy and ready to go for their biggest game of the season on Tuesday will be huge.
The Warriors and Grizzlies will face off at 7:00 p.m. PST in Golden State on Tuesday.