Jimmy Butler Suffers Injury Scare in Warriors-Rockets Game 2
The Golden State Warriors are staying in Texas to take on the Houston Rockets for a huge Game 2 matchup on Wednesday night, coming off a dominant Game 1 victory to take a swift 1-0 series lead.
However, Game 2 has not gone nearly as smoothly. The Rockets jumped out to take as much as a 12-point first-quarter lead, looking to make a statement after losing at home to kick off their playoff campaign.
When things could not seem to get worse for Golden State in the first quarter, star forward Jimmy Butler took a scary fall after being undercut by Rockets rookie Amen Thompson.
Thompson undercutting Butler was clearly unintentional, but it was a very scary moment for the entire Warriors franchise and fanbase.
Butler had three points and two rebounds in the first quarter, but had to head to the locker room after this hard fall.
Butler was phenomenal in Golden State's Game 1 win, dropping 25 points, 7 rebounds, 6 assists, and 5 steals on 10-19 shooting from the field. The Warriors took a chance on Butler by trading for him at February's deadline, but the six-time NBA All-Star could not be panning out better for the Warriors.
Since acquiring Butler, the Warriors have looked like legitimate championship contenders, especially since superstar point guard Steph Curry has been able to elevate his game alongside Butler.
If Butler has to miss any time with this apparent tailbone injury, the Warriors could be in serious trouble, especially against this dangerous Rockets team.