Jonathan Kuminga Breaks Silence on NBA Return in Warriors-Kings
After waiting over two months, Golden State Warriors fans finally saw Jonathan Kuminga return to the basketball court on Thursday night.
It was a moment of triumph for Kuminga, where he put up 18 points, 3 rebounds, and 1 assist on 70% shooting from the field in a win.
Despite the win, Kuminga didn't quite feel like himself on the court, admitting that he he had a slow start.
“I don’t know. I think a lot of people didn't see it but I kind of struggled for the little first minute," Kuminga said. "I think in the second half they kind of played me a little longer than I was supposed to so I was kind of tired. But I’ve been out a couple months and just watching how everything’s been going, and how they've been playing."
No one expected Jonathan Kuminga to be out for as long as he was with the ankle injury, not even Kuminga or the Warriors. His recovery process was something to be discovered in real time.
“I never got hurt the way I did and I didn't know what it was until our staff told me that it’s something that’s going to take a little longer than usual," Kuminga admitted. "A lot of people didn't know what it was but we knew it was just a simple ankle but it just took longer than the usual ankle because it was pretty bad.”
The Golden State Warriors have 16 games left in the regular season. With that time, the most important thing for Kuminga is to get back into rhythm before the NBA playoffs begin.
