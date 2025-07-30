Jonathan Kuminga Declines Warriors' Contract Offer: Report
The Golden State Warriors have been stuck in an undesirable situation with Jonathan Kuminga this offseason, as the 22-year-old forward remains in restricted free agency while they figure out a solution.
The Warriors have certainly been exploring sign-and-trade options for Kuminga, but potential suitors for the young forward are extremely limited, and Golden State may ultimately need to just re-sign him.
A new report from ESPN's Shams Charania and Anthony Slater reveals Golden State's contract offer to Kuminga; however, he continues to decline it.
"The Golden State Warriors made another push to retain Jonathan Kuminga over the past several days, but the restricted free agent is continuing to decline their two-year, $45 million contract offer, sources told ESPN on Wednesday," ESPN wrote.
"Kuminga's decision is due in large part to the Warriors' insistence on having a team option for the second season and their unwillingness to let him maintain the built-in no-trade clause, sources said."
Of course, if the Warriors end up re-signing Kuminga, they want to have the option to trade him down the line. A situation like this can certainly cause a rift between a player and an organization, so it will be hard to imagine a long-term future in Golden State for Kuminga.
While the Warriors have been getting some interest from the Phoenix Suns and Sacramento Kings in recent sign-and-trade talks, they are reportedly looking to end sign-and-trade discussions entirely.
"In recent days, they have begun signaling a plan to cut off sign-and-trade conversations entirely, using their restricted free agency leverage to the fullest, sources said," ESPN continued.
The chances of Kuminga simply returning to Golden State for the foreseeable future are increasing, but both sides would seemingly prefer a sign-and-trade scenario.