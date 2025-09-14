Jonathan Kuminga Linked to Eastern Conference Team Amid Warriors Negotiations
The Golden State Warriors are one of the most accomplished franchises since the mid-2010s. With four NBA titles and six appearances in the Finals, Steph Curry and Steve Kerr created one of the best dynasties basketball has ever seen in the California Bay Area. However, the reality is that time is ticking, with Curry entering his 17th season at 37 years old.
At this point, it's clear that even though Curry, Draymond Green, and Jimmy Butler are all still effective, they are all in the later parts of their careers and need more help around them than they would've in the past. However, the Warriors have made no moves this offseason, with the ongoing negotiations with Jonathan Kuminga weighing them down.
Based on the information that has been put out there regarding Kuminga, it's unclear whether he'll sign the qualifying offer or somehow receive a better offer from the Warriors following Josh Giddey's recent extension. But, even if the Warriors pay him, there's no telling whether he'll be bought in or remain in the team's long-term plans.
Familiar Team Eyeing Kuminga's Services
Amid this confusion, a report from NBA insider Jake Fischer reveals that one Eastern Conference team could still be viewed as a future landing spot for Kuminga, especially if he decides to set his sights on unrestricted free agency in 2026.
As shared by Fischer, he revealed the Chicago Bulls are a team to keep an eye out for when it comes to vying for Kuminga's services in the 2026 offseason. Kuminga was attached to rumors for a sign-and-trade to the Bulls earlier this offseason, but those have since died down. However, doing a deal for Kuminga before the 2026 offseason might be a more ideal move for both sides.
If Kuminga were to sign the qualifying offer, it's clear that he has no desire to be in Golden State long term and wants to control his destiny, of which team he plays for next. If the Bulls are a team he sees himself with, Chicago could do an exchange of expiring contracts with the Warriors to get Kuminga before he hits the open market.
Coby White is set to be the Bulls' biggest free agent next summer, but Ayo Dosunmu is also set to be a free agent. In an effort for the Golden State to improve its guard depth, a swap of Dosunmu for Kuminga could be beneficial for both sides. Given the Bulls aren't a team that's shown they're willing to spend, it's hard to imagine they'd have White, Dosunmu, and Kuminga on their 2026-27 roster.