Jonathan Kuminga Reportedly Offered $90 Million From Two NBA Teams
The restricted free agency market has been very harsh this NBA offseason, with guys like Jonathan Kuminga, Josh Giddey, and Cam Thomas all heading into August without new contracts. The Golden State Warriors have been in a unique situation with Kuminga, as neither side necessarily wants a reunion, but other options are limited.
The Warriors have been scanning the market for sign-and-trade options to help Kuminga find a new home, and two teams have emerged as potential suitors. The Phoenix Suns and Sacramento Kings have each made "concrete offers" for Kuminga recently, ESPN's Shams Charania reported last week.
On Wednesday, new details emerged from ESPN's Shams Charania and Anthony Slater about the Warriors' situation with Kuminga. The 22-year-old forward has reportedly turned down Golden State's offer of a two-year, $45 million contract.
"Golden State made renewed push to retain Jonathan Kuminga, but the RFA continues to decline a two-year, $45 million offer due to Warriors insistence on a team option and waiving a built-in no-trade clause, sources tell ESPN," Charania said.
While the Warriors struggle to strike a deal with Kuminga, the Suns and Kings are each making strong pushes for him. Both teams are reportedly offering a four-year contract worth around $90 million.
"The most significant negotiations have been with the Sacramento Kings and Phoenix Suns, getting proposals up to four years approaching $90 million total, including a player option for the final season, sources said. Phoenix has made the most lucrative push via sign-and-trade," ESPN wrote.
Kuminga certainly wants a new opportunity where he feels needed, and these long-term offers are exactly what he is looking for.
"Kuminga prefers the longer-term offers presented by the Kings and Suns because he believes they signify a fresh start, a larger guaranteed role, a promised starting position and a greater level of respect and career control, shown in part through the player option, sources said. Phoenix's proposal is also nearly $70 million more guaranteed than the Warriors' offer," ESPN continued.
Kuminga's situation will undoubtedly draw out into August with no real end in sight, and if the Kings or Suns boost their trade offers for Kuminga, the Warriors will undoubtedly be ready to hand him over.