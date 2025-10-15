Jonathan Kuminga Responds To Fiery Ejection in Warriors-Trail Blazers Game
The Golden State Warriors have won three of their first four preseason games in 2025, most recently taking down the Portland Trail Blazers on Tuesday night. In the win over Portland, Warriors superstar Steph Curry was incredible, dropping a game-high 28 points with six rebounds and five assists in 27 minutes.
Curry did get some help on Tuesday night, but it was not from who anybody would have expected. Rookie Will Richard and sophomore Quentin Post were the Warriors' next two top scorers, and the first-year guard was especially impressive in his first career start.
However, Curry and the Warriors got an underwhelming amount of help from a few other players, including standout forward Jonathan Kuminga, who was ejected at the end of the second quarter.
Kuminga apparently made contact with the official while complaining about a missed foul call, which resulted in an immediate ejection.
Kuminga responds to the ejection
After the game, Kuminga talked about the ejection, saying that he did not need an explanation for the referee's decision to kick him out of Tuesday's contest (via Sam Gordon).
Kuminga also explained to ESPN's Anthony Slater why he blew up on the referee, saying that Portland's Deni Avdija tripped him from behind and the referees did not call it, as Avdija clipped the same ankle that he had hurt badly last season. The incident gave Kuminga a "concerning flashback," which resulted in him taking his frustrations out on the referee.
Kuminga said that his ankle was hurting a bit after the game, but that he is fine.
Warriors head coach Steve Kerr also showed support for Kuminga after the game, saying, "He got fouled. It was a frustration play. I have no problem with it... I don’t mind the ejection at all. I kind of liked it, actually.”
Kuminga responded to Kerr's comments, saying that "it means a lot" for the coach to show some support after his first career ejection.
Kuminga finished his night with seven points, six rebounds, and four assists on 3-5 shooting from the field in 18 minutes of action. The 23-year-old forward ended the game early due to the ejection, but he was still impressed with himself.
After the game, Kuminga said, "The game has slowed down so much. I'm seeing everything. I'm just playing at my own pace."
Kerr also praised Kuminga's play on Tuesday night despite the ejection, saying, "That's the JK who can really help our team. I love the way he played. I love the fire, the passion... I thought JK was terrific tonight."