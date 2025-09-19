Jonathan Kuminga's Agent Says the Quiet Part Out Loud Amid Warriors' Negotiations
The Golden State Warriors remain stuck in contract negotiations with restricted free agent Jonathan Kuminga, and with training camp quickly approaching, the two sides could be inching closer to a deal.
The Warriors reportedly upped their contract offer for Kuminga to $75.2 million over three years with a third-year team option, which is undoubtedly more enticing. However, Kuminga and his camp are still not budging, and continue to hold the $7.9 million qualifying offer as a potential route.
In a recent interview with ESPN's "The Hoop Collective" podcast, Kuminga's agent, Aaron Turner, dove deeper into their contract negotiations.
The Qualifying Offer
Kuminga has the option to simply take the qualifying offer worth $7.9 million, which would be a significant pay decrease from what the Warriors are offering him in their latest offer. However, the qualifying offer comes with a no-trade clause, and it allows Kuminga to hit unrestricted free agency next offseason, putting him back in control of his future.
"There's a lot of upside," Turner said, via ESPN's Anthony Slater. "He wants to pick where he wants to go. So the QO is real for sure."
The new expectation is that Kuminga will accept the qualifying offer, although it is a risky play not to take the guaranteed money that would come with Golden State's three-year offer. The Warriors certainly do not want him to jump on the qualifying offer, as that takes away their opportunity to trade him, and he would ultimately walk away for nothing in return.
Team Option vs. Player Option
The Warriors' latest three-year contract offer comes with a third-year team option, which gives the team more power than the player. In Kuminga's situation, he rightfully wants a player option on his deal.
"If [the Warriors] want to win now, if you want a guy that's happy and treated fairly who is a big part of this team, we believe, moving forward, you give him the player option," Turner continued. "You do lose a little of that trade value [giving that up]. But if it's about the here and now, you give him that. You don't get a perfect deal, but you get a pretty good deal and he gets to feel respected about what he gets and we all move on and worry about winning, helping Steph [Curry]."
What's the solution?
Turner did share the harsh reality amid these contract negotiations, saying that nobody involved will truly get what they want.
"[The player option contract] is not perfect, but I don't think anybody can get everything they really want," Turner said. "If you ask JK, he wants Jalen Green's deal. He's not getting that. He wants Jalen Johnson's deal. You're not getting that."
Of course, Kuminga wants more money and more job security, but a big part of these negotiations has been his on-court role in Golden State. Kuminga wants to be wanted by a franchise, and he knows his role on the Warriors is less than what he feels he is capable of. That is why teams like the Sacramento Kings and Phoenix Suns are more intriguing, because they can give him the role that he wants.
This situation could drag on for a couple more weeks, but we will ultimately get a resolution soon enough.