Jonathan Kuminga's Injury Status for Warriors vs Grizzlies
After dropping two straight games with superstar Steph Curry sidelined, the Golden State Warriors have bounced back with a two-game winning streak after he returned to action.
The Warriors are four games into a six-game road trip, heading into a huge matchup against the Memphis Grizzlies on Tuesday. The Grizzlies have been on a dreadful skid, losing six of their last seven games, and now have a back-to-back series, having to face the Celtics and the Warriors on consecutive nights.
For Tuesday's matchup in Memphis, though, the Warriors could be slightly shorthanded. The Warriors have listed standout forward Jonathan Kuminga as questionable for Tuesday's game due to a right pelvic contusion.
Kuminga, 22, is averaging 16.0 points, 4.6 rebounds, and 2.2 assists per game this season with 45.5/31.9/66.5 shooting splits, but Warriors fans are certainly just ready for him to be healthy.
Kuminga recently missed 31 consecutive games with an ankle sprain, and now suffered a pelvic contusion in just his ninth game back on the court. Kuminga will be an X-factor for the Warriors in the postseason, so having him healthy and in a rhythm will be significant.
In his eight full games back from injury, Kuminga averaged 14.3 points, 3.6 rebounds, and 2.8 assists while shooting 43.7% from the field. With just eight games left in the regular season, Golden State needs him to find a rhythm.
The Grizzlies will be desperate to get back in the win column after this grueling losing streak, and the Warriors having Kuminga on the floor would certainly help prevent their second unit from potentially falling behind.
The Warriors and Grizzlies will face off on Memphis at 8:00 p.m. EST on Tuesday.