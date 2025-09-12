Jonathan Kuminga's Pending Decision Causing Doubt With Warriors Stars
NBA training camp is right around the corner, with European stars in the league finishing up EuroBasket 2025 before they shift their focus to the 2025-26 season. Players around the league have used their time this offseason for various events and travel, while some players find themselves in headlines, like Kawhi Leonard, during his ongoing investigation.
For the Golden State Warriors, 22-year-old forward Jonathan Kuminga has remained in the headlines ever since his controversial benching toward the end of last season. Now, his contract negotiations with the Warriors have dragged on despite other restricted free agents having already inked a deal.
Appearing on ESPN's NBA Today, Warriors reporter Anthony Slater provided some insight into the negotiations, while noting that there's been "renewed efforts" since Josh Giddey agreed to a four-year, $100 million deal with the Chicago Bulls.
"[The veterans] have had communication with Mike Dunleavy, they know what the roster's gonna to look like, they know the dominoes that are going to fall, they aren't in the dark about that. I think they're wondering about Jonathan Kuminga's buy-in if he comes back on the qualifying offer," Slater said.
He went on to add that the main question revolves around whether Kuminga can come back and be a part of this team without "an agenda" to push.
Jonathan Kuminga's Offseason Summary
It seemed as though Kuminga was long gone heading into the 2025 playoffs, especially after being benched in the season finale against the Los Angeles Clippers. However, unfortunate injuries to both Jimmy Butler and Steph Curry led Kuminga to getting on the floor in the postseason, making a strong impression during the Minnesota Timberwolves series specifically.
Therefore, that performance in the Timberwolves series made a return to Golden State seem viable for Kuminga, despite the countless sign-and-trade rumors to teams like the Phoenix Suns and Sacramento Kings. While those have since simmered down, the real question appears to be whether Kuminga signs the qualifying offer or a contract offer from the Warriors.
If Giddey's extension really does ramp up the negotiations, perhaps the Warriors and Kuminga could strike a deal as early as next week. If so, it would allow Golden State to bring in other free agents promptly and have the roster prepared ahead of training camp. However, it seems as though the two-year, $45 million offer won't be the one to get it done if that's the route Kuminga goes.