Jonathan Kuminga's Preferred Contract With Warriors: Report

Golden State Warriors free agent Jonathan Kuminga knows what he wants

Apr 26, 2025; San Francisco, California, USA; Golden State Warriors forward Jonathan Kuminga (00) handles the ball against the Houston Rockets during the first quarter of game three of first round for the 2024 NBA Playoffs at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images
The Golden State Warriors, to nobody's surprise at this point, are still stuck in a seemingly endless cycle with restricted free agent Jonathan Kuminga. This NBA restricted free agency has been awful for fans who simply want these players back on their teams, but even worse for fans who like a dramatic offseason.

Since free agency started in early June, it seems like there has been no progression with Jonathan Kuminga and the Warriors. Of course, the Warriors are not offering Kuminga what he wants, especially because the franchise simply wants to turn around and trade him during the 2025-26 season.

Kuminga's team has made it clear that they do not want to be used as a pawn by the Warriors, which is why they are leaning away from the Warriors' contract offer.

Warriors' offer to Kuminga

The Warriors are reportedly standing firm on their contract offer of $45 million over two years with a team option, but Kuminga continues to decline that.

A new report from NBCSports' Dalton Johnson reveals that Kuminga prefers a player option instead of a team option on that offer, but is ultimately leaning toward accepting the qualifying offer.

"The one-year, $7.9 million qualifying offer remains the most attractive offer to Kuminga at the moment, sources continue to tell NBC Sports Bay Area," Johnson wrote. "The Warriors have offered a two-year contract worth roughly $45 million, but are holding strong to a team option for the second year, while Kuminga and his camp have made it clear they want a player option for Year 2."

Kuminga leaning toward accepting the one-year, $7.9 million qualifying offer does give him some leverage over the Warriors, as that would prevent them from being able to trade him, and they would ultimately lose him for nothing next offseason.

Kuminga's outlook

Last season, Kuminga averaged 15.3 points, 4.6 rebounds, and 2.2 assists per game, but head coach Steve Kerr ultimately decided to bench him as they entered the postseason. Kuminga logged two DNP-Coach's Decisions in the first round of the playoffs, as many were surprised that the team was giving up on their 22-year-old forward.

Of course, Kuminga came alive during the second round, leading the team in scoring in the series against the Minnesota Timberwolves, which has ultimately led to this situation where he feels he is worth more than the Warriors are willing to offer. Johnson says that Kuminga and the Warriors are still "miles apart" on a potential deal.

