Jonathan Kuminga's Return to the Warriors Might Be Unsalvageable

There is only one reason that Jonathan Kuminga hasn't accepted a contract extension from the Warriors yet.

Austin Veazey

Dec 6, 2023; San Francisco, California, USA; Golden State Warriors forward Jonathan Kuminga (00) reacts after a dunk against the Portland Trail Blazers during the fourth quarter at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: Kelley L Cox-Imagn Images
It is closing in on September, and Jonathan Kuminga still remains a free agent. And it doesn't look like an end is in sight.

The Golden State Warriors have an offer on the table of two years, $45 million with a team option on the second year. Kuminga previously wanted a deal worth over $30 million annually, seeing himself on the same tier as Scottie Barnes or Cade Cunningham from his draft class, but that is a price too high for the Warriors.

Jonathan Kuminga
May 12, 2025; San Francisco, California, USA; Golden State Warriors forward Jonathan Kuminga (00) stands on the court during warmups against the Minnesota Timberwolves during game four of the second round for the 2025 NBA Playoffs at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: Cary Edmondson-Imagn Images / Cary Edmondson-Imagn Images

Things are starting to feel unsalvageable with this relationship between Kuminga and the Warriors, and Brett Siegel of ClutchPoints provided an update on why exactly Kuminga hasn't accepted the offer from the Warriors.

"The only reason Kuminga hasn't accepted this contract is because he truly doesn't want to return to the Warriors," Siegel reported. "To change his mind and for these two sides to reunite, it seems like an understanding of what Kuminga wants will need to be at the forefront of this two-year proposal."

What Will be the Resolution for the Jonathan Kuminga Saga?

As Siegel mentioned, part of finding a resolution for this will come from finding out exactly what Kuminga wants. Is it just a more lucrative contract, or it more guaranteed playing time? If it's as simple as he just doesn't want anything to do with the Warriors anymore, a sign-and-trade may be the best option.

However, sign-and-trades are difficult with restricted free agents, and it would still have to be a destination that Kuminga is willing to go to.

Kuminga has shown a willingness to accept the qualifying offer for next season, which comes in at a hair under $8 million. That would give him a no-trade clause for the 2025-26 season and make him an unrestricted free agent in the 2026 offseason. That's a worst-case scenario for the Warriors, as they don't want to lose Kuminga for nothing.

There are expected to be a few teams with cap space next offseason, so Kuminga would be free to leave to the highest bidder. The Warriors have declined a few sign-and-trade options already this offseason, but they may have to re-engage those just so he doesn't walk next offseason with the Warriors getting nothing in return.

Published
Austin Veazey
AUSTIN VEAZEY

Austin Veazey joined NoleGameday as the Lead Basketball Writer in 2019, while contributing as a football writer, and started as editor for MavericksGameday in 2024. Veazey was a Florida State Men’s Basketball Manager from 2016-2019. Follow Austin on Twitter at @EasyVeazeyNG

