Jonathan Kuminga's Situation Draws Interesting Comparison To 9x NBA All-Star
When Jonathan Kuminga was selected seventh overall in the 2021 NBA Draft by the Golden State Warriors, he was viewed at the time as a high-upside wing with freakish athleticism and the upside to become a high-level defender in the NBA someday. Coming from the since-disbanded G-League Ignite Team, there were a lot of question marks about how his game would translate.
As a rookie, Kuminga saw limited action, playing in about 17 minutes per night, but that was expected given he was on an NBA Finals-winning team. His role would increase slightly in his second season, but it was apparent he wasn't given the opportunity quite yet to showcase the kind of player he could be.
Flash forward to now, and it's clear that Kuminga still has that talent and potential to be a productive player in the NBA for years to come. However, since the arrival of Jimmy Butler in Golden State, Kuminga's future with the franchise has taken a turn. He was productive prior to Butler's arrival, but was seemingly phased out of the rotation after he returned from injury.
As Kuminga continues to battle restricted free agency in Golden State, an anonymous NBA executive compared Kuminga's situation to that of a young Paul George with the Indiana Pacers.
"One guy that was put in a similar situation is Paul George when he got to Indiana," said executive told NBC Sports Bay Area. "When he got there, they were right on the cusp. Danny Granger was playing in front of him, and Lance Stephenson was there. And eventually, he was able to play with that David West group; they were competing for championships."
George would go on to make several All-Star and All-NBA appearances, and now finds himself with the Philadelphia 76ers in the twilight of his accomplished career.
Could Jimmy Butler Be Holding Kuminga Back?
While Steve Kerr and the Warriors coaching staff could be to blame for this Kuminga situation, just looking at what both Butler and Kuminga bring to the table reveals that neither player fits alongside the other.
Neither Butler nor Kuminga is a reliable outside shooter, and in today's NBA, having two non-consistent shooters on the wings isn't ideal. Both are at their best when they're attacking the rim, and that means opposing teams can simply clog the driving lanes when both players are out on the floor.
Kuminga definitely does have more upside as an outside shooter, but it'd be hard to imagine him suddenly becoming a knockdown shooter by next season. As for the situation with Paul George, it's different since he became a full-time starter by his second season, while Kuminga is heading into his fifth.
While some people hope that Kuminga can still work out in Golden State, the way these negotiations have played out suggests a long-term return isn't in the best interest of either party.
